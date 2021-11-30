Fourth parole hearing for convicted murderer Scott Watson

Protesters gathered outside the High Court in Christchurch in October 2016 as part of a campaign for Scott Watson's release from prison. (Video first published in October 2016)

Parole is being considered again for the man convicted of murdering friends Olivia Hope and Ben Smart at a New Year's Eve party in the Marlborough Sounds.

Scott Watson, now 50, has served more than 23 years in prison for the murders, but has always insisted he is innocent.

Hope, 17, and Smart, 21, disappeared after attending a party at Furneaux Lodge in the Marlborough Sounds on New Year’s Day, 1998. Their bodies have never been found.

Watson had been at the lodge after sailing there on his yacht, Blade.

Supplied Scott Watson leaves Blenheim District Court in December 1998.

Two hairs, later said to be from Hope, were found on a blanket when his yacht was seized by police.

Watson was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years. He has since been denied parole three times and will appear again before the board on Tuesday.

Last year, retired High Court Judge Sir Graham Panckhurst recommended Watson’s case be reconsidered by the Court of Appeal, which the justice minister and governor-general agreed to.

Supplied Ben Smart and Olivia Hope were last seen on New Year’s Day 1998. Their bodies have never been found.

Watson asked the Court of Appeal for bail, so he could help his lawyers prepare his case for the court, but the application was refused in October.

The families of Hope and Smart strongly opposed his release on bail unless his conviction was overturned.

Delays with reviews of the complex forensic evidence have pushed Watson's appeal out to next year, possibly in June or July.