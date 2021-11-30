Man who forced girlfriend into car 'lucky' to not be charged with kidnapping

Despite being served with a police safety order not to contact the woman he had been seeing, Quade Tai went on to call her 62 times in two hours.

A man who forced his girlfriend into his car and told her he wanted to “put his foot down and drive into a power pole” was lucky to not be charged with kidnapping, a court has heard.

Quade Te-Peeti Antonio Tai, 32, coerced the woman he had been in a relationship with for two weeks to get into his car, took her phone, and locked the doors.

Tai appeared via audiovisual link in the Blenheim District Court on Monday for sentencing on charges of assault on a person in a family relationship, threatening behaviour and speaking threateningly.

A police summary of facts said the victim was on her way from Seddon to Blenheim with her child at about 6.45pm on August 14 when she received a phone call from Tai.

He asked her to turn around, but she resumed travelling to Lansdowne Park, in Blenheim.

Tai then travelled to Lansdowne Park and the pair got into an argument, the summary said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tai appeared via audio visual link for sentencing in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

He made her get into the car and took her phone and locked the doors, before driving her to Grovetown.

Along the way he told her he wanted to put his foot down and drive into a power pole.

She asked to be let out and told him she was scared and felt like she was going to vomit.

About an hour later, he dropped her back at her car.

The victim then called police and Tai was served with a police safety order not to contact her for 10 days.

Despite this, between 8.30pm and 10.30pm that same night he messaged her 62 times and called 29 times, the summary said.

The victim had gone to her friend’s house as she did not feel safe at her own house.

At about 10.50pm, Tai found where she was, and she came outside.

He demanded that she take him to Nelson.

When she refused he pushed her in the chest, and she stumbled and hit her head on a concrete wall.

In explanation, the man said he just wanted to tell her that “nan” had died.

At sentencing, his lawyer John Holdaway said Tai had already made steps towards rehabilitation.

Judge Jo Rielly said Tai’s family violence history made for “appalling” reading.

“You are extremely lucky that you weren’t charged with kidnapping,” Judge Rielly said.

“I then read you probation report, and that makes for sad readying as well, because you attribute blame to her, for causing you to treat her in the way that you did.”

The judge said it seemed Tai was able to be a good person and join relationships, but behaved badly once he was in them.

“For you to be a good father in the future you need to change. I’m sure you don’t want your children in and out of prison the same way it seems you have been,” Judge Rielly said.

She sentenced Tai to seven months’ imprisonment.