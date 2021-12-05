Punched Christchurch teen fights for his life as police hunt his attacker

Police investigate a crime scene in the Countdown supermarket car park on Moorhouse Ave in Christchurch.

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after he was punched in a supermarket car park.

And the hunt for the person who delivered the blow or blows is ongoing, more than 30 hours after the attack in inner-city Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham, about 2am on Saturday, after the teenager was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital where he remained in a critical condition on Sunday morning.

Police are yet to arrest the person who punched him.

The teenager was punched unconscious in the attack.

It’s unclear whether those involved were known to one another.

Forensic investigators examined the scene of the attack looking for clues on Saturday.

On Saturday night armed police swarmed streets in central Christchurch.

No arrests have been made in relation to the assault.

A police spokesperson said they were searching for a “wanted offender”, who was not located.

It's unclear if the operation, which appeared to focus on Salisbury St, between Colombo and Manchester streets, was connected with the assault.

The attack on the teenager happened on the first night of restrictions easing at hospitality venues under the orange traffic light system, with bars and restaurants open with no restrictions for people who were fully vaccinated.

It followed the deaths of two young men who were killed in separate late night incidents in Christchurch in recent months.

The teen remains in Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Zion Purukamu, 16, died after he was stabbed at a party on Medbury Tce, Fendalton in August.

Last month, Connor Whitehead, also 16, was gunned down outside a 15th birthday party on Heaphy Pl, Casebrook. Five people have been charged in relation to his death.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 and quote the event number P048837013.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.