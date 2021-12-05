Punched Christchurch teen Levi Haami dies as police hunt his attacker

Emergency services were called to Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham, about 2am on Saturday, after the teenager was found with serious injuries.

Police are hunting for a man they believe killed a teenager by punching him in a Christchurch supermarket car park.

Emergency services were called to the Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham, about 2am on Saturday, after Levi Haami was found with serious injuries.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Police investigate a crime scene in the Countdown supermarket car park on Moorhouse Ave in Christchurch.

The 18-year-old was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and placed on life support. He died on Sunday afternoon surrounded by family and friends. Police have launched a homicide inquiry.

“This is a tragic outcome and once again this year we're investigating the murder of a young person in our community,” Detective Inspector Joel Syme said.

“The victim’s family are tonight coming to terms with their loss and are understandably distraught. We are helping them through this challenging time.”

Police believed they knew the identity of the person responsible for Haami’s death, Syme said.

“We are confident we know who assaulted this young man and are actively seeking him.

“We believe this person was solely responsible for the injuries sustained by our victim, and he knows we are wanting to speak with him.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The teenager was punched unconscious in the attack.

Several people saw the attack, Syme said, and he thanked those who had come forward with information.

“We know there are others who are yet to talk with us, and we encourage them to do so.”

Haami’s family declined to comment.

Forensic investigators examined the scene of the attack in the car park looking for clues on Saturday.

On Saturday night armed police swarmed streets in central Christchurch.

​A police spokesperson said they were searching for a “wanted offender”, who was not located.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff No arrests have been made in relation to the assault.

It was unclear if the operation, which appeared to focus on Salisbury St, between Colombo and Manchester streets, was connected with the car park assault.

The attack on Haami happened on the first night of restrictions easing at hospitality venues under the orange traffic light system, with bars and restaurants open with no restrictions for people who were fully vaccinated.

It followed the deaths of two young men who were killed in separate late night incidents in Christchurch in recent months.

Zion Purukamu, 16, died after he was stabbed at a party on Medbury Tce, Fendalton in August.

Last month, Connor Whitehead, also 16, was gunned down outside a 15th birthday party on Heaphy Pl, Casebrook. Five people have been charged in relation to his death.

Anyone with information about Haami’s death should contact police on 105 and quote the event number P048837013.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.