16-year-old charged with murdering Christchurch teen

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following the death of a teenager who was punched in a Christchurch supermarket car park.

Emergency services were called to the Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham, about 2am on Saturday, after Levi Haami was found with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and placed on life support. A police launched a homicide inquiry after he died on Sunday afternoon surrounded by family and friends.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Levi Haami was attacked in the Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave on Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said on Monday morning that a 16-year-old had been charged with murder. He is due to appear in court later on Monday.

“Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident,” Syme said.

“This is a tragic outcome and once again this year we're investigating the murder of a young person in our community,” Detective Inspector Joel Syme said on Sunday.

“The victim’s family are tonight coming to terms with their loss and are understandably distraught. We are helping them through this challenging time.”

Several people saw the attack, Syme said, and he thanked those who had come forward with information.

“We know there are others who are yet to talk with us, and we encourage them to do so.”

Haami’s family declined to comment.

Forensic investigators examined the scene of the attack in the car park looking for clues on Saturday.

On Saturday night armed police swarmed streets in central Christchurch.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Levi Haami, 16, died in Christchurch Hospital on Sunday.

It was unclear if the operation, which appeared to focus on Salisbury St, between Colombo and Manchester streets, was connected with the car park assault.

The attack on Haami happened on the first night of restrictions easing at hospitality venues under the orange traffic light system, with bars and restaurants open with no restrictions for people who were fully vaccinated.

It followed the deaths of two young men who were killed in separate late night incidents in Christchurch in recent months.

Zion Purukamu, 16, died after he was stabbed at a party on Medbury Tce, Fendalton in August.

Last month, Connor Whitehead, also 16, was gunned down outside a 15th birthday party on Heaphy Pl, Casebrook. Five people have been charged in relation to his death.