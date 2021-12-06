Teenager killed by punch was a 'sweet, curious boy' as 16-year-old denies murder charge

Levi Haami, 18, died after he was punched in the car park of a Countdown supermarket in Christchurch.

A teenage boy killed after he was punched in the car park of a Christchurch supermarket has been remembered as a “sweet, curious boy with a million questions about life” in one of many tributes online.

Emergency services were called to Countdown on Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham, at about 2am on Saturday after Levi Haami was found outside with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and placed on life support.

Police launched a homicide inquiry after he died on Sunday afternoon surrounded by family and friends.

READ MORE:

* 16-year-old charged with murdering Christchurch teen

* Punched Christchurch teen Levi Haami dies as police hunt his attacker

* Tears and anger as boy appears in court charged with teen's murder



A 16-year-old boy who was arrested and appeared in court on Monday denies his murder.

Haami’s family and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the teen.

My Fathers​ Barbers said they were “heartbroken” to hear of Haami’s death, who they had known for more than 10 years.

Chris Skelton/Stuff A teenager has been arrested following a manhunt after the person allegedly fatally punched Haami. (File photo)

“He was a sweet, curious boy with a million questions about life! And now he’s taken away from us at only 18 years old,” the post said.

Moana Cole, defence counsel for the 16-year-old, entered the not guilty plea during an appearance before Judge Tony Zohrab in the Youth Court at Christchurch on Monday afternoon.

She said no bail application would be made, and he was remanded in the custody of Oranga Tamariki’s chief executive.

His next appearance will be in the High Court on February 4 – murder cases are automatically transferred there after initial appearances in the Youth Court.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Levi Haami was attacked in the Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave on Saturday morning.

He has kept the automatic Youth Court name suppression ahead of the High Court appearance, but Judge Zohrab said the question of suppression would be reconsidered then.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said police were not looking for anyone else in connection to Haami’s death.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

“This is a tragic outcome and once again this year we're investigating the murder of a young person in our community,” he said previously.

“The victim’s family are tonight coming to terms with their loss and are understandably distraught. We are helping them through this challenging time.”

Several people saw the attack, Syme said, and he thanked those who had come forward with information.

“We know there are others who are yet to talk with us, and we encourage them to do so.”

Haami’s family declined to comment.

Forensic investigators examined the scene of the attack in the car park looking for clues on Saturday.

That night armed police swarmed streets in central Christchurch.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Levi Haami, 18, died in Christchurch Hospital on Sunday.

It was unclear if the operation, which appeared to focus on Salisbury St, between Colombo and Manchester streets, was connected with the car park assault.

The attack on Haami happened on the first night of restrictions easing at hospitality venues under the orange traffic light system, with bars and restaurants open with no restrictions for people who were fully vaccinated.

It followed the deaths of two young men who were killed in separate late night incidents in Christchurch in recent months.

Zion Purukamu, 16, died after he was stabbed at a party on Medbury Tce, Fendalton in August.

Last month, Connor Whitehead, also 16, was gunned down outside a 15th birthday party on Heaphy Pl, Casebrook. Five people have been charged in relation to his death.