Dunedin police roundup: Naked man jumps on grandmother's car and injures himself

A mystery man who jumped naked on a grandmother's car has been told to hand himself in: no ifs and no butts.

The unusual incident happened when a 73-year-old motorist parked on Dunedin's Queen St to pick up her grandson and his two friends about 10pm on Saturday.

An unknown man wearing only sneakers ran up the bonnet of her vehicle and jumped on the roof about five times, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The vehicle was damaged, as was the mysterious nudist, who injured his right leg after falling off the vehicle.

Bond urged the nude interloper, believed to be a 24-year-old, to do the right thing and “hand himself in before we come to him”.

Police were also searching for a Dunedin couple who did a runner after a two-vehicle crash on Burns St, South Dunedin, about 6.20pm on Friday.

Both cars were heavily damaged in the crash, with police yet to locate the runaways – one of whom was a 24-year-old disqualified driver.

A rear passenger in their vehicle was taken to Dunedin Hospital with a sore knee and chest.

Meanwhile, four youths were collared after repeatedly knocking on a Moreau St resident's door.

Bond said the group behind the nuisance knocking had previously broken a window on the resident’s front door. They were identified through security camera footage and picked up on Victoria Rd.

The group was referred to Youth Aid.

Police carried out numerous traffic stops over the weekend, included a moped rider who fled a checkpoint on Saturday night.

The 41-year-old tried to flee, but was stopped by police and a check revealed he was breaching bail.

His night got worse when he was found with a set of scales, empty point bags and $960 cash.

The man was arrested, and further inquiries were under way over his suspected drug dealing, Bond said.

Early on Sunday morning, emergency services were called to a crash on Blackhead Rd, where a driver had split a lamppost in two, causing live power lines to fall around the vehicle.

The 65-year-old driver told officers he was on his way to pick up his drunk father, but he was also drunk.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 516 micrograms per litre of breath – twice the legal limit.

The man was one of several nabbed for drink-driving over the weekend, which was “disappointing”, Bond said.

“Police will be continuing to focus on this over the coming weeks by continuing with checkpoints and breath testing every driver stopped to ensure that the roads are safe for everyone over summer.”

Police were also investigating a fire that destroyed a truck on the corner of Eglinton Rd and Peel St about 5am on Sunday.