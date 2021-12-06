Man who threatened to cut off former partner's foot, destroy "prettiness," loses bid for appeal

A machete was just one of the weapons a man had after sending dozens of threats to his former partner. (File photo)

A man's threat to cut off his ex partner's foot was bad enough when she knew he was in Australia. But then he was arrested on the outskirts of Napier, with a crossbow, a machete and a knife.

The man, whose name is suppressed, had made dozens of threats to his partner after she returned home to New Zealand.

His texts, emails and Facebook messages became increasingly threatening and violent towards her and members of her family in Hawke’s Bay, prompting her to contact police, a Court of Appeal judgment said on Monday.

Then, in late 2017, he told her he had a new passport and was coming to New Zealand. He texted and called her to let her know when he arrived.

She contacted police again and an armed offenders squad stopped his camper van on the outskirts of Napier, where she lived. He had a crossbow and arrows, a machete and a knife, the District Court was told in evidence.

Over five days in the District Court the man defended himself on charges of threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm, and having offensive weapons.

The judge rejected claims the woman had sent threatening messages to herself to entrap him on his return to New Zealand, and that he would use the weapons to hunt small game in New Zealand, or they were gifts for his brother-in-law.

The judge decided the man had been intending to kill his former partner, or abduct her and inflict various mutilations including cutting off her “tattooed foot, the one with the silver fern on it”, an often-repeated threat to burn the flesh from her face, and bring about the “destruction of her prettiness”.

The man was found guilty of making the threats and having the weapons, and in April 2019 he was sentenced to six years’ jail, without the chance of parole for at least three years and eight months.

His appeal to the High Court against his convictions and sentence was dismissed in September 2019.

More recently he asked the Court of Appeal to hear a second appeal. On Monday the court declined the application.

It said the District Court judge had set out in compelling detail his reasons for finding the man guilty and nothing was put forward to justify a second appeal.

It saw no reason to revisit the sentence either.

