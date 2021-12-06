Developer played golf in Queenstown after breaching Covid lockdown travel rules

A high-profile Queenstown developer told police he was playing golf with friends after he breached lockdown restrictions to travel from Auckland.

Min Yang, 41, was charged with failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act on September 2.

He earlier pleaded not guilty in the Queenstown District Court, but admitted his guilt when he reappeared on Monday.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen convicted Yang and fined him $1000.

Prosecuting sergeant Ian Collin said Yang, a Singaporean national, was living at his Remuera home in Auckland when New Zealand went into lockdown on August 17.

Yang, also known as Homy Yang, is the managing director of a 120-unit high-end development under construction in the Queenstown suburb of Fernhill.

In 2018, the units were on the market for prices ranging from $950,000 to $2.8 million.

Yang was not directly involved with the maintenance of building onsite, Collin said.

Supplied An artist's impression of the proposed 120-unit residential development Jade Lake, in Queenstown.

On August 29, Yang booked himself a flight to Christchurch for September 1.

At the time he was living in a Covid-19 alert level 4 area. The South Island was in the more relaxed alert level 3.

Between September 1 and 6 he travelled from Christchurch to Queenstown.

On September 7 all of New Zealand, except Auckland, moved to alert level 2. On the same day Yang met with the architect on his work site.

Two days later, on September 9, the Ministry of Health was alerted to his potential breach of the rules.

Police talked to Yang later that day, and he was unable to provide any documentation supporting his travel. He told police he had been playing golf with friends.

Supplied Yang is the managing director of a 120-unit high-end development in the Queenstown suburb of Fernhill.

He had a Covid-19 test before he travelled and believed he was allowed to live and work in the area after reading the Covid-19 website, he told police.

“He did not think it was particularly serious,” Collin said.

Defence counsel Michael Walker said the offending was a mistake and an oversight.

Yang had provided documentation before leaving Auckland including a rates bill and a letter from his employer. “It was a misplaced assumption that he could travel back to Queenstown to continue his work in the area.”

Stuff Min Yang appeared in Queenstown District Court on Monday.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said it was a degree of ignorance rather than arrogance that led Yang to breaking the rules.

Yang might think rules in New Zealand were a bit more relaxed than in Singapore, the judge said.

“But when we get to matters like the Covid pandemic, the rules are strict and that has to be enforced strictly,” the judge said.

“Just make sure that you don’t breach these rules again, because if you do the penalty will be higher, and you are putting people at risk.”