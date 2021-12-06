Person injured in firearms incident in Winton

A man was shot in Winton this afternoon and is in a serious but stable condition.

Inspector Jon Bisset said police were called to a Park St house about 1pm when it was reported a firearm had been discharged.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police along with the armed offenders squad attended, cordons were put in place and nearby schools were put into lockdown temporarily as a precaution.

A 19-year-old man was later located in Invercargill and arrested, Bisset said.

Police would like to thank the public for their co-operation while this matter was resolved safely.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident but inquiries are ongoing.

Police did not say if the shooting was drug-related.

Two ambulances were at the scene.

A cordon was in place on Arthur St between Durham and Park streets.

Police appear to be investigating at a house on Arthur St and were taking plants and bags from the house.

Anyone with any information which may assist Police are urged to contact us on 105, quoting event number P048860990. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Weka Preschool owner Rochelle Robins said her preschool, in Park St, remained locked down at 2.50pm, with all the children inside and the doors locked.

The children and staff were all safe, she said.

Winton School principal Steve Wadsworth said the school was locked down at 1.15pm.

"They gave us the all clear at 2.30pm, the kids have gone home now."

The school had been doing lockdown drills for years and it was the first time it was done "for real", he said.

A Park St resident said she heard sirens but didn’t know what was going on.

A shooting in the town was “not like Winton”, she said.