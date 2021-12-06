Person injured in firearms incident in Winton; school locked down

14:07, Dec 06 2021
A school and kindergarten have been locked down in Winton, Southland, following reports of a firearms incident in the town on Monday afternoon. [File photo].
Andy Jackson/Stuff
A school and kindergarten have been locked down in Winton, Southland, following reports of a firearms incident in the town on Monday afternoon. [File photo].

A person has been injured in a firearms incident in the central Southland town of Winton, police say.

Emergency services are responding and a school and kindergarten have been locked down as a precaution.

“Indications are that a person has been injured,” a police spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:
* Singing helps the vocal cords, says Invercargill 93-year-old
* Twizel man jailed after threatening police during seven-hour stand-off
* Armed police respond to firearms incident in Manurewa after a gunshot was heard

”Updates will be provided as available.”

It is understood the Armed Offenders Squad is on the way.

Two ambulances at the scene had left but police remained.

The Southland Times