Person injured in firearms incident in Winton; school locked down
A person has been injured in a firearms incident in the central Southland town of Winton, police say.
Emergency services are responding and a school and kindergarten have been locked down as a precaution.
“Indications are that a person has been injured,” a police spokeswoman said.
”Updates will be provided as available.”
It is understood the Armed Offenders Squad is on the way.
Two ambulances at the scene had left but police remained.