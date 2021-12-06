Person injured in firearms incident in Winton; school locked down

A school and kindergarten have been locked down in Winton, Southland, following reports of a firearms incident in the town on Monday afternoon. [File photo].

A person has been injured in a firearms incident in the central Southland town of Winton, police say.

Emergency services are responding and a school and kindergarten have been locked down as a precaution.

“Indications are that a person has been injured,” a police spokeswoman said.

”Updates will be provided as available.”

It is understood the Armed Offenders Squad is on the way.

Two ambulances at the scene had left but police remained.