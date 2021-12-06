Man smashes eight police car windows parked in Queenstown station

The 18-year-old smashed the windows on six police cars and another two cars owned by police officers, all parked at the Queenstown Police Station. (File photo)

A senior police officer’s lenience persuaded a judge to consider diversion for a young man who smashed the windscreens of eight police cars after a night of drinking in Queenstown.

Liam Christopher McGregor​, 18, an apprentice builder from Oamaru, admitted intentionally damaging six police cars and two private vehicles on July 18.

One of the vehicles was owned by constable Matthew Turnbull​ who McGregor also spat on earlier in the evening and whose arm was pierced by a rusty nail when the teenager pushed him as he went to arrest him.

McGregor also admitted resisting arrest.

During a hearing at Queenstown District Court, on Monday, defence counsel Megan McCrostie​ sought a discharge without conviction on the basis of McGregor’s young age and for his mental health.

Prosecuting sergeant Ian Collin said the region’s top officer Inspector Paula Enoka​ had reviewed the case and decided police would take a neutral stance, “which is unusual”.

Stuff Liam McGregor admitted stamping on the police cars during a drunken rampage in Queenstown earlier this year.

“We recognise his age and that a conviction for someone of such a young age will have consequences down the track.”

Judge John Brandts-Giesen​ said McGregor was outside the Night and Day Dairy in central Queenstown at about 3am on July 18 when a police car drove past, and he started yelling obscenities.

Officers got out and asked if he was OK, but he responded by abusing them before spitting on Turnbull, something put down to how drunk he was and his yelling at the time.

Dasha Kuprienko/Stuff Then-senior sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, talks to the Remarkables Primary School kapa haka group on Remembrance Day in 2017.

When the police went to deal with another group he hurled more abuse.

McGregor then went to the car park of the nearby police station and videoed himself climbing on the bonnet and stamping on the window screens of eight cars, breaking each one.

When officers went to arrest him he pushed them back against a boundary fence, where Turnbull felt a rusty nail puncture his elbow, which later required treatment.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff McGregor had spent the evening drinking in Queenstown before going on his rampage.

McCrostie said McGregor had been drinking on the night of the offending, while on medication.

He had no previous convictions, had been received counselling since the night, and was remorseful.

“The social media post that he made following the offending was regrettable and foolish.

“A further apology later has been made to address that. It highlights his lack of maturity, his age and his mental health issues that he was dealing with at the time.”

He has since paid $5500 in reparation of the $10,000 he owes, using $500 a week from his $700 pay check.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said McGregor’s situation was not helped by the videos he made and shared on social media, even after his first court appearance.

He had behaved disgracefully and caused an enormous amount of damage, the judge said.

“This shows all the signs of complete thoughtlessness and stupidity, and it beggars believe that anyone can behave in this way.”

The involvement of Inspector Enoka caused the judge to take the discharge application more seriously, he said.

McGregor had worked hard to repay reparation and the judge was persuaded that a conviction would have serious consequences for his mental health, he said.

Judge Brandts-Giesen indicated he would allow a discharge without conviction if the remaining reparation of $4580 and $100 in emotional harm was paid by March 31.