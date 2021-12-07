Paihia homicide: Jury finds boy, 15, guilty of murder for Northland stabbing

Bram Willems died in the altercation, between Ōpua and Paihia, on January 7.

A jury has found a teenage boy guilty of murder for fatally stabbing 22-year-old Bram Willems near Northland's Paihia in January.

The teenager, now aged 15, has been on trial in the High Court in Whangārei over Willems’ death.

The police officer in charge said the case was a tragedy, with no side winning from the verdict.

Denise Piper/Stuff Police forensic investigators examine the scene of the fatal stabbing, which the accused contends was self-defence.

Before the jury of eight women and four men retired at midday on Tuesday, Justice Timothy Brewer summed up the two-week case for them.

The Crown case was that the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed Willems in anger with intent to kill or cause injury that was likely to kill.

Denise Piper/Stuff Crown prosecutor Michael Smith, right, says the teenager acted with intent to kill, and knew his actions could be fatal.

Willems was stabbed 13 times by the then 14-year-old, who suffered one small cut in the altercation.

But the teenager’s defence was that he acted in self-defence for himself and his cousins present at the time, after Willems lunged at him with his own knife.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield QC said the 14-year-old – who was intoxicated on alcohol and cannabis supplied to him by Willems during the course of the day – did not have the mental capacity to consider the consequences of his actions.

When the much older and larger man lunged at him with a knife, he reacted instinctively to defend himself and his cousins in what he considered was a life-threatening situation, Mansfield submitted.

Denise Piper/Stuff Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield QC says the teenager was acting in self-defence after Willems – who was much larger and older – lunged at him with a knife.

Brewer told the jury to consider the circumstances leading up to Willems’ death, as well as the fatal incident, and how the teenager perceived these incidents.

The day started with Willems and the teenager getting together to go driving in Willems' new car, picking up three of the teenager's cousins during the course of the day.

Willems bought alcohol and supplied cannabis to his younger friends.

But there were two other altercations before the fatal incident, including a threatening shouting match between the two in the main street of Kawakawa, and another argument outside Bay of Islands College.

Denise Piper/Stuff Willems had turned his life around in the months leading up to his death in Paihia, his mother told the court.

The fatal incident took place near the Roadrunner Tavern, between Ōpua and Paihia, when Willems stopped to drop one of the cousins off.

“When did the happy day start to go wrong,” Brewer asked the jury to consider.

“What was the degree of threat [the teenager] thought Willems posed?”

After about four hours’ deliberation, the jury came to the unanimous decision the teenager was guilty of murder.

The 15-year-old, who took to the stand in his defence, appeared shocked at the verdict, and his family members could be heard crying in the court.

He was remanded in the care of Oranga Tamariki until a case review in February 2022.

Police: ‘No one wins in this case'

The police officer in charge of the case, detective senior sergeant Geoff McCarthy, said there were no winners in the case, even with the guilty verdict.

“What happened was an absolute tragedy that didn't need to happen, and whilst I’m happy with the outcome, it doesn't bring Bram back for his family, and it's also a massive blow to the defendant's family.”

McCarthy thanked the local Ōpua and Paihia communities for coming forward with information about the case.