'Cuba St kisser' who beat three strikes sentence wants compensation

Five years ago a mentally ill man tried to kiss a woman in central Wellington. The kiss landed on her cheek. For that he spent four years and 11 months in custody – of a potential seven years – because of the “three strikes” law.

Lawyers for a man sentenced to seven years’ jail for kissing a woman’s cheek are racing to claim compensation for him in case his chance disappears with “three strikes” law reform.

Daniel Clinton Fitzgerald​ already had two strikes against his name when, on December 3, 2016, he approached two women on Cuba St in central Wellington.

Fitzgerald, now 48, grabbed one of the women and tried to kiss her. She turned her head and the kiss landed on her cheek. He also struggled with the second woman who tried to help her friend, his trial was told.

Fitzgerald was arrested that same night and kept in custody.

He was found guilty of indecent assault for the kiss. Because it was a third strike offence, he was sentenced to the maximum for indecent assault – seven years’ jail.

He was eligible for parole but that had not been granted by the time the Supreme Court overturned his sentence on October 7.

A majority of the court’s judges found the sentence was so disproportionately severe that it breached the Bill of Rights Act.

About three weeks later Fitzgerald, who was not currently mentally ill, was re-sentenced in the High Court to six months’ imprisonment, which had long since been served.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Supreme Court found the sentence imposed on Daniel Fitzgerald was disproportionately severe. (File photo)

One of Fitzgerald’s lawyers, Douglas Ewen​, confirmed Fitzgerald has now made a claim for compensation, principally for the period between the first sentencing in May 2018 and his release immediately after the second sentencing on November 1, 2021.

They wanted his claim swiftly resolved because a bill was now before Parliament that excluded the right to compensation relating to the impact of the three-strikes law, Ewen said.

It was part of the proposed repeal of the three-strikes sentencing regime, so a bill to remove an injustice would also perpetrate an injustice by removing the right to claim compensation for rights breaches, he said.

Ewen said he intended making “pointed submissions” to the parliamentary select committee considering the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill.

The Court of Appeal had indicated in a past claim for false imprisonment, when prisoners were held too long owing to sentences being miscalculated, that payments of between about $8000 and $12,000 for each extra month spent in custody might be appropriate.

However, Fitzgerald’s claim was made on different grounds so the earlier settlements were unlikely to be used as a guideline, Stuff understands.

Since the Supreme Court delivered its Fitzgerald decision in October, another man has successfully appealed against seven years’ jail imposed on a third strike indecent assault.

The man touched the arm and back of a woman sleeping in a backpackers’ hostel in Paihia. He said he wanted to find out if she was interested in having sex with him.

It took place four days after the man was released from the prison sentence imposed for his second strike offence.

On December 3, the Court of Appeal quashed the man’s seven-year jail term and imposed a term of 15 months’ jail instead, which was the sentence considered appropriate had the three-strikes rule not applied.

It had been at the “low end” of the spectrum for indecent assaults, and he should be considered an “inadvertent and unforeseen casualty” of the three-strikes regime, which was intended to apply to people who had committed very serious offences, the Court of Appeal said.