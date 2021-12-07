Man assaults driver after road rage incident

Police on the corner of Nelson St and Grove Rd, shortly after Massey Rogers and his partner fled the scene following an assault.

A man who cut off another vehicle while he was driving went on to punch the driver of the other car after a road rage incident in Blenheim.

Massey Rogers, 27, was driving east on Middle Renwick Rd in Blenheim at about 12.40pm on November 17.

Rogers, whose partner was in the passenger seat, turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle which had two people in it, a police summary of facts said.

As a response, one of the people in the car tooted the horn and made “hand-gestures” at him.

The summary said Rogers then performed a u-turn and began tailgating the victim through the Blenheim CBD.

During this time, Rogers’ partner was hanging out the passenger door and threw an object at the vehicle.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Rogers pleaded guilty to one charge of assault in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

At the Grove Rd and Nelson St roundabout, Rogers overtook the pair and then stopped in front of them.

The summary said he got out and approached the man that had been driving.

They got into a verbal argument, before Rogers punched him twice in the face. His partner also slapped him, before they both fled the scene

The summary said the victim received some scratches to his face as a result.

In explanation, Rogers said he wasn’t going to “accept” the defendant tooting and making hand gestures at him.

Rogers appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault. His partner is yet to enter a plea.

Judge David Ruth remanded Rogers on bail until sentencing in January.