Serial rapist released from preventive detention after 22 years in jail

A victim of Tavita Tuetue photographed in 2010 when he first appeared before the Parole Board.

A victim who has spent the last decade fighting to prevent the release of a serial rapist says it’s only a matter of time before he offends again.

“It’s not a matter of if, but when,” she said.

Tavita Tuetue, 65, was released from jail on Tuesday after serving a sentence of preventive detention imposed in February 2000 for violent sexual offending in 1988 and 1994. He was convicted after a trial.

He was previously jailed in 1980 for rape, in 1994 for indecent assault, and in 1997 for assault with intent to commit sexual connection. In 2012, he was identified by DNA as the rapist in an attack in 1993. The victim did not want police to start a prosecution and Tuetue admitted the offence.

Each victim was a stranger. His usual method was to observe his victims over days and weeks, follow them and force his way into their homes where he attacked them, sometimes restraining them.

One victim, who was raped in her Christchurch home in 1988, said she strongly believed Tuetue wouldn’t cope in the real world and would “revert to past behaviours as a coping mechanism while in search of the dopamine hit that fuels his predatory and violent sexual gratification”. She believed he was cunning and had fooled the Parole Board.

Stuff Tavita Tuetue has been released after 22 years in jail.

The woman said she continued to experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with horrific and frequent nightmares and anxiety-induced heart palpitations.

“He took away the best years of my young adult life. I was young, vivacious, carefree and trusting. I will never feel safe in ... my own home.”

Despite years of counselling, therapy, anti-depressants and most recently antipsychotic medication to alleviate PTSD, “I am not cured”.

“So if I am still not cured of my PTSD, how can Mr Tuetue ever be cured of his recidivist predatory sexual offending.

“He is a master of deception who was able to carry out and hide his heinous crimes from his family, friends and workmates.”

The woman has made submissions each year since 2010 when Tuetue first became eligible for parole.

In a decision last month, the Parole Board said Tuetue had worked outside the prison and had been on 12 shopping expeditions and three guided releases without incident.

He completed the Adult Sex Offender Treatment Programme in 2011 and had received psychological treatment.

Tom Lee/Stuff Tuetue has completed an adult sex offender programme while in prison, but one victim believes it’s only a matter of time until he offends again.

Tuetue has previously told the board his offending stemmed from being abused as a boy in Samoa. He told the latest board hearing that he had “an anger that he satisfied with sexual violation”.

“He said it took coming to jail to understand his offending, and he has learned how to manage it. He said he has learned to recognise when he is becoming angry, what is happening with his moods and how to reframe it,” the most recent Parole Board decision said.

He had shared his warning signs with supports and told people that when he withdrew he needed someone to reach out to him.

The board said Tuetue recognised one of his victims remained opposed to his release.

“He respects and understands her view. His submission is that the work he has done will mitigate his risk.”

Tuetue has been released subject to 14 conditions, including remaining in supervised accommodation. It has one person on site 24 hours a day and has security cameras and alarms. Staff would know where he was at all times.

He would be welcome for at least a year and, if ready, would be moved to accommodation in Dunedin, the decision said.

Other conditions included submitting to electronic monitoring, a curfew, completion of a reintegration programme, and not entering the Wellington or Canterbury areas. He was not to consume alcohol or drugs and had to disclose details of any intimate relationship.