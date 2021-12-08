Man ordered from court after abusing defendant in case of child neglect

A hearing at Christchurch District Court was interrupted when a man was ordered from a courtroom after making comments at a defendant.

A man was ordered out of court after a disturbance in the public seats during an appearance of two people charged with abusing and neglecting a 4-year-old boy.

Police court escort staff ordered the man from Christchurch District Court’s main police court on Tuesday after he made comments to a 39-year-old woman charged with wounding the child and neglecting to get him medical attention for up to three weeks.

The child allegedly suffered broken bones in an assault.

A 21-year-old woman also charged with failing to get medical attention for the boy was before the court when the loud conversation broke out.

READ MORE:

* Woman in court over seriously injured 4-year-old

* Two women charged over 4-year-old's extensive injuries

* Woman breaks Work and Income staffer's hip and wrist during violent assault



Glenda Murphy, defence counsel for the younger woman, complained about the noise going on in the background.

Her client then advanced on the man, telling him: “Don’t you dare interrupt.” She then ordered him out, and police staff escorted him outside.

The older woman then complained that he had called her a name while she was waiting in the public seats for her case to be called.

Both women – who now have interim name suppression – were remanded on continued bail by Judge Quentin Hix to January 14 without pleas. Pleas will be expected on that date.

Earlier, a 41-year-old man charged with assaulting but not injuring the boy on two dates, was remanded on bail to December 16 for a change of lawyer and to enter pleas.

He has continued suppression, which was granted last month.