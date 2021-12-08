Pair jailed for attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Christchurch

Andrej Schwaab, left, and Joshua James MacKay (composite image), appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Wednesday. (file photo)

A man gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Christchurch told his attackers he felt for them going to prison because it was a “cesspool” and urged them not to be defined by their jail sentences.

Caleb Wihongi had not prepared a victim impact statement when he arrived unexpectedly at the High Court on Wednesday for the sentencing of Andrej Michael Schwaab and Joshua James MacKay.

He told his attackers at their sentencing: “My name is Caleb Wihongi. I am not your victim. You are.”

He urged the pair – convicted of his attempted murder at their jury trial in the High Court at Christchurch in October – not to be defined by what had happened and by their jail sentences.

Wihongi said: “I feel for you going to that place, because it’s a cesspool. I don’t understand how we punish people for making poor choices, by taking all their choices away and putting them in that place, where it’s vile.”

Wihongi had not prepared a victim impact statement, but arrived at the Court House during the sentencing by Justice Gerald Nation and asked to speak.

When it was immediately allowed by the judge, Wihongi delivered 10 minutes of his views on the destructiveness of the justice system and prison sentences. Justice Nation described the address as an “honest, sensitive, and measured expression of his views”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Andrej Michael Schwaab has been convicted of attempted murder for a shooting on September 19, 2020.

After the shooting on September 19, 2020, Wihongi needed surgery for three gunshot wounds – one shattered his arm, and others struck his back and hip.

He did not make a statement to the police. He did not answer his witness summons when the trial began in October this year, and spent a night in custody before giving his evidence. Justice Nation described his evidence at trial as being given honestly, and without malice.

At that trial, the jury found Andrej Michael Schwaab, 28, and Joshua James MacKay, 26, guilty of attempted murder rather than the lesser alternative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Schwaab pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of the sawn-off .22 calibre firearm used in the shooting which took place on September 19, 2020. MacKay denied that charge but was found guilty by the jury.

Justice Nation jailed Schwaab – who has a history of joining a gang and dealing in drugs – for six years and seven months, and MacKay for four years, five months.

He noted the shooting occurred in a street where there were other people. He told the pair: “The potential danger of shots fired from a moving vehicle is high.”

Another judge once described Schwaab as having a troubled life through no fault of his own. His adoptive mother – who was in court for the sentencing – said earlier that Schwaab had been abandoned at birth, and fed red berry juice rather than milk. He spent the first two years of his life tied to a potty in a Russian orphanage, before he was adopted and eventually brought to New Zealand.

He was left with an attachment disorder arising from his appalling early childhood, and has amassed a series of criminal convictions since his teenage years, but none for violence until now.

The incident took place after a confrontation with another man about a parking issue. The man walked away along the road and spoke to Wihongi who was then shot in the drive-by.

Justice Nation said the incident began after Schwaab and MacKay and a third man had been “confronted by an elderly alcoholic who was needlessly abusive”. They then got into a car where there was a sawn-off .22 rifle. He believed there was some premeditation when the gun was picked up or placed in Schwaab’s hands.

Schwaab, angry about the confrontation, shot at Wihongi who was standing up to him even though he was not the person he had the argument with.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Joshua James MacKay was found guilty of attempted murder by a High Court jury.

Crown prosecutor Shawn McManus said MacKay still had a high degree of culpability even though he was the driver and not the shooter. After the first four shots were fired by Schwaab, MacKay could have driven away but he carried out a three-point turn and drove slowly back past the victim. Four more shots were fired by Schwaab and the victim was hit three times.

She said the crime classed as “extreme violence” with eight shots being fired.

Andrew McKenzie for Schwaab said his actions had been an impulsive act of violence rather than a premeditated act. Schwaab had accepted criminal responsibility for the shooting, but said it was a case of injuring by an unlawful act rather than attempted murder.

“He will need to deal with lifelong issues about how he reacts to people, and his relationship with the law,” said McKenzie.

Defence counsel Kirsten Gray, for MacKay, urged the judge to consider that her client’s involvement should be limited to his brief involvement, including his decision to do the turn.

She said: “This was completely impulsive and reactive, and over in a matter of seconds. He did not have the opportunity to carefully rationalise what was going on in the heat of the moment.”

She said MacKay had mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder. He had his own issues of childhood trauma and abandonment. He had expressed remorse.

Both men had offered to meet the victim – a man who simply does not back down – at a restorative justice meeting which could take place after sentencing.

Wihongi told the court: “I wasn’t going to come today but I was drawn to come and I am glad I did.

“We are all human. We make mistakes. I have made plenty.

“This justice system sucks. It sucks. I don’t know how we are going to do it, but we have go to find another way, because it is just a lazy alternative.”

After Wihongi’s address to the court, Schwaab’s mother hugged him as he left the courtroom. He did not stay to see the sentences imposes.