More than $130,000 costs awarded to mother of police shooting victim Steven Wallace

Steven Wallace died after a police officer shot him in the main street of Waitara, Taranaki, in 2000. (File photo)

The Crown has been ordered to pay more than $130,000 costs to the mother of Waitara police shooting victim Steven Wallace, for her groundbreaking human rights claim.

In written submissions Auckland lawyer Graeme Minchin​ told a High Court judge he had not charged Raewyn Wallace for his work on the claim filed in 2014 and finally decided in July.

Instead, he was to be paid on a “results” basis from costs the court awarded.

In a decision issued this week Justice Rebecca Ellis​ ordered the Crown to pay Raewyn Wallace $89,090 towards her legal costs, and at least another $43,685.90 for case-related expenses, including hiring a private investigator.

The Crown’s lawyers said any costs should be reduced because the claim had not substantially succeeded and unnecessary costs were incurred.

In her main judgment issued in July the judge rejected the central claim that Steven Wallace’s right not to be deprived of life had been breached.

However, in the costs decision the judge said Raewyn Wallace should, nevertheless, be seen as the successful party, and that she succeeded in breaking some new and potentially important legal ground.

The claim undoubtedly engaged fundamental human rights and the court had an obligation to “affirm, protect and promote” the provisions of the New Zealand Bill of Rights. It called for a change to the usual rules for awarding legal costs, she said.

Raewyn Wallace said police unlawfully killed her son Steven Wallace, 23, on April 30, 2000, or that the death was the result of systemic failings.

He was shot in the main street of Waitara, Taranaki, after breaking dozens of building windows before he used a golf club to break the windscreen of an occupied police car, the court hearing was told.

Police retreated but two returned to the scene armed and Steven Wallace was fatally shot.

The Wallace family brought a private prosecution for murder against the Senior Constable Keith Abbott​ who was acquitted on the grounds of self defence in 2002, the court was told.

One of the judge’s findings in the recently decided civil case was that there had been no investigation of the death that complied with the state’s obligations for an effective investigation independent of police.

It was important that aspect of Raewyn Wallace’s claim should be fully ventilated and heard, regardless of the outcome, the judge found.

She had also found that the Solicitor-General should have given reasons for the decision that the state would not prosecute Abbott.