Son of gang boss on the run after fleeing Corrections custody at hospital

A son of a gang boss, seriously injured in a double shooting earlier this year, is now on the run after fleeing Corrections while in hospital.

Stuff understands patched Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member Fairmont Joseph Wiringi, 22, was able to escape after his handcuffs were removed, so he could go to the toilet while in hospital.

Wiringi, the son of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa president Joseph “Junior” Wiringi, and the brother of patched member Fairlane Wiringi, remains on the run on Wednesday.

Christchurch Men’s Prison director Jo Harrex confirmed a remand prisoner fled from custodial staff during a hospital escort overnight on Tuesday.

“The prisoner had been taken to hospital for surgery related to a pre-existing injury.

“Staff pursued the prisoner but were unable to locate him. Police were informed immediately and are actively searching for him. We are providing them with information to assist them to locate him.”

Harrex encouraged anyone with information about the prisoner's location to contact police.

He was likely to be charged with escaping custody, which could result in a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, Harrex said.

“A review into the circumstances of the incident will be carried out. As the review will be ongoing, we are limited in the amount of information that we are able to provide.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were assisting Corrections with locating a person.

Wiringi was one of two gang members shot in the early hours of January 4, in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch.

Members of at least four gangs appear to have been involved in the double shooting thought to be linked to drugs rather than an underworld rivalry.

Wiringi’s escape comes two years after a violent inmate who was in hospital for medical treatment was able to escape after removing his handcuffs that were attached to a toilet handrail.

SUPPLIED Dangerous prisoner Uditha Punchihewa flees Hutt Hospital in a gown after escaping Corrections custody. (Video first published in 2019)

Uditha Punchihewa was found nearly three months later and eventually sentenced to two years and three months in prison for a variety of charges, including kidnapping and escaping lawful custody. His explanation for the escape was that he woke up in a hospital thinking his organs were about to be harvested and fled to protect his life.

A review into Punchihewa’s escape, obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act, found staff did not follow the correct process for handcuffing a prisoner and the interchanging of handcuffs during staff handovers.

The review resulted in 11 recommendations, including developing a national standard for staff completing escorts and/or hospital guards to follow, and for any prisoner departing the site for medical escort and/or hospital admission to have inserts applied with the high-security cuffs.