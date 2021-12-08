Invercargill woman demanded money from dairy

An Invercargill woman was sentenced to community detention and supervision for demanding money with menace with intent to steal it in Invercargill District Court on Wednesday.

An Invercargill business owner $80,000 in debt attempted to rob a dairy to pay her employees.

Tumara Whitney Hall claimed she had a bomb but left the dairy without robbing it.

She was sentenced to three months’ community detention, nine months’ supervision, and ordered to do any drug or alcohol programmes as recommended by Probation for demanding money with menance with intent to steal it, at Invercargill on June 17, 2021.

Hall, 31, later told police she had been unable to pay her employees, and she was going to pay them with the robbery money and then self harm, the summary of facts say.

Judge Kevin Phillips, who sentenced Hall in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday, said she had a personality disorder and developed a dissociative technique to deal with trauma.

Hall’s business was in an $80,000 debt, Judge Phillips said.

About 6am Hall went into the Night ‘n Day on Tay St, wearing a pair of male boxers on her head to hide her face, the summary says.

The sole female staff member in the store was behind the counter, and Hall told her not to set the internal alarm because she had a bomb.

Hall demanded money, but the victim refused.

Judge Phillips said if the victim had not been strong and steadfast in rejecting Hall’s demands, Hall would have been charged with aggravated robbery and sent to jail.

Hall had no prior convictions and had shown extreme remorse, Judge Phillips said.