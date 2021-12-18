Crime and punishment: Andrej Schwaab's journey from Russian orphanage to jail

Andrej Schwaab pictured at the Russian orphanage where he lived until he was two.

As Andrej Schwaab begins a six-year seven-month prison sentence for a drive-by shooting, his adoptive mother is already laying the groundwork to get him help for when he’s released. Sam Sherwood reports on the troubled life of the boy left abandoned at a hospital who spent his first two years in a Russian orphanage.

With a sawn-off .22 rifle in his hands, Andrej Schwaab fired four shots from the car.

After the shots were fired the driver, Joshua James MacKay, made a three-point turn and drove slowly back past the target – Caleb Wihongi. Schwaab fired four more shots. Wihongi was hit three times. One bullet shattered his arm, others struck his back and hip.

The drive-by shooting was the result of a confrontation between Schwaab, MacKay and another man, not Wihongi, over a parking issue.

After the dispute, the man walked away and spoke to Wihongi. Schwaab, angry about the confrontation, shot at Wihongi who was standing up to him.

Schwaab’s adoptive mother, Sue Freeman, was on Sumner beach with her friend when her daughter-in-law called to inform her what had happened.

“She said there’s been a shooting and Andrej’s been arrested and the police said I can't stay here tonight with the children…. I couldn’t believe it, I never in my wildest dreams thought he would’ve done that,” Freeman says.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sue Freeman says her son needs intense therapy to help deal with his attachment disorder.

‘It’s not my fault’

Schwaab was abandoned at birth at a hospital in Russia before he was taken to an orphanage where he was fed red berry juice instead of milk and tied with cloth to a potty for toileting as there were no nappies. He would later be diagnosed with an attachment disorder arising from emotional and psychological deprivation as well as a lack of physical contact.

Freeman and her ex-husband adopted Schwaab from the orphanage and took him to Germany. They lived there for five years before moving to New Zealand when Schwaab was seven. He went back to Germany to live with his adoptive father when he was 13 but returned a year later.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Andrej Schwaab was sentenced to six years and seven months in prison following a drive-by shooting.

As a child, he was charming, witty, and musically talented. But when the family moved from Akaroa to Christchurch that began to change.

From the age of 14, he began committing crimes, mainly stealing cars. He was once referred to by a judge as the leading youth car thief in Christchurch.

“The boy that played the clarinet, the boy that could play the guitar, play tennis…just disappeared,” Freeman recalls.

It all came to a head in 2010 when Schwaab, then 17, was arrested following a five-day crime spree with another teen where they caused $20,000 worth of damage.

Their rampage came to an end when armed police used road spikes to stop the stolen Jaguar they were driving.

Colin Smith Andrej Schwaab, in car, and another youth are arrested near Nelson in 2010.

Freeman went to Nelson after the arrest.

“I said ‘My God Andrej what have you done now?” He said ‘Mum, it’s not my fault’. I said ‘Whose fault is it?’, he said ‘Mum, they kept chasing me, the police kept chasing me’. So he got into another case, another car. In his eyes, he was borrowing those cars.”

Freeman puts his mindset down to his attachment disorder.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff As a child Andrej Schwaab was charming, witty, and musically talented.

Schwaab was jailed for two years and three months. He began his sentence in the youth unit before moving to the mainstream prison population.

“When Andrej got sentenced that was my prison sentence too,” Freeman says. “I wasn’t going away on holiday, I was going to make sure I visited him every week because I didn’t want the gangs to recruit him. I didn’t want them to see him as vulnerable and weak and then offer him protection.”

He was eventually released on parole only to offend again when he stole a car, drove it to a rural area and set it on fire. Later the same day he broke into a house and took a laptop and some alcohol..

Schwaab was sentenced in 2012 to one year’s home detention, with psychological therapy for his attachment disorder.

His father bought him a home in Christchurch where Schwaab lived with his wife and two children.

Colin Smith Andrej Schwaab, then 17, was jailed in 2010 following a five-day crime spree.

Things went well for a while, but Schwaab soon became “really difficult”, Freeman says. He was smoking cannabis which she believes he used to help soothe himself.

“He’d picked up how to survive in prison…It was horrible, it wasn’t easy, he was barely talking to me.”

‘This is Andrej’

Then, on September 19, 2020, Freeman got the call from her daughter-in-law to say Schwaab had been arrested.

“This is Andrej, not even able to think rationally. This guy is abusing him, and he went flick…. That doesn’t make it right, it doesn’t make it any better, it’s wrong.”

Schwaab, now 28, and his co-accused Joshua James MacKay, 26, were found guilty of attempted murder by a jury rather than the lesser alternative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Schwaab earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of the sawn-off .22 calibre firearm used in the shooting. MacKay denied that charge but was found guilty by the jury.

Justice Gerald Nation jailed Schwaab for six years and four months, and MacKay for four years, five months.

Schwaab’s lawyer, Andrew McKenzie, said his actions had been an impulsive act of violence rather than a premeditated act. He had accepted criminal responsibility for the shooting, but said it was a case of injuring by an unlawful act rather than attempted murder, McKenzie said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sue Freeman pictured with Andrej Schwaab outside the Russian orphanage.

“He will need to deal with lifelong issues about how he reacts to people, and his relationship with the law.”

Wihongi made a surprise appearance at sentencing and said he felt sorry for the two men.

“We are all human. We make mistakes. I have made plenty.

“This justice system sucks. It sucks. I don’t know how we are going to do it, but we have got to find another way, because it is just a lazy alternative.”

Freeman, who hugged Wihongi as he left the courtroom, says Schwaab needs intense therapy to help deal with his disorder.

“I said to him, ‘You didn’t choose this, you didn’t choose to come into the world and be abandoned and not hugged and touched. What’s happened to you is no fault of yours, but like a blind person learning to navigate the world without being able to see…we’ve got to give you the strategy, you’ve got to learn strategies and skills to cope with the disabilities you’ve got’.

“He was given every opportunity, but every opportunity when you miss out on the first two years just doesn’t cut the mustard.”

Schwaab will be eligible for parole in just over a year. Freeman plans to spend that time sorting a therapist and accommodation for him if he were to be released.

She says Schwaab’s children are his “salvation”, and believes he’s determined to get back on track.

“He’s reached his personal rock bottom…. He’s listening to me now, but it’s only now that he’s got the maturity to listen to me and accept that.”

Freeman, who now also supports other prisoners, says her experiences with Schwaab have had a major impact on her.

“I have people that won’t talk to me. I don’t know whether they think I’ve got a contagious disease of criminality, I’m not sure. It’s changed the way I live my life really, the friends I have that stay by me and support me mean the world to me.

“In a way, I’m kind of grateful. I’m pleased it’s happened, and I hope that I can make a difference. I would really like to work with anyone to try and change what I think is a very broken justice system.”