Convicted killer back in custody after allegedly breaching parole

Lisa Blakie, of Timaru, who was murdered in 2000.

Convicted killer Timothy David Taylor is back behind bars after allegedly breaching his parole.

Taylor was jailed for murdering Lisa Blakie, from Timaru, after she caught a ride with him on February 2, 2000, while hitchhiking from Christchurch to the West Coast.

The 20-year-old’s bloody and bruised body was found four days later under a boulder in a stream near Porter’s Pass on State Highway 73.

Taylor, who had an extensive criminal record, was convicted after the Crown argued Blakie was killed in an attack motivated by robbery and sex.

In April he was released on parole to live in Christchurch under strict parole conditions, including not leaving the city and spending each night at an approved address, unless he had written approval to do differently.

He was also not allowed to gamble or possess, use or consume alcohol, controlled drugs or psychoactive substances, except controlled drugs prescribed by a health professional.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman confirmed to Stuff that they had applied to the Parole Board on Friday to have Taylor recalled to prison.

“An interim recall was granted by the New Zealand Parole Board and the man is now in custody. He has also been charged with breaching his parole conditions.

“The New Zealand Parole Board will determine whether a final recall is granted, which would mean this person remains in prison.”

Don Scott/Stuff Timothy David Taylor watches the judge in the High Court at Christchurch in 2002.

It is unclear what conditions Taylor allegedly breached.

Taylor’s lawyer, Pip Hall QC, said he was unable to comment until he had further information.

Parolees’ compliance with their conditions is monitored by Community Corrections.

“As this matter is now before the courts and the New Zealand Parole Board, we are not able to comment further,” the spokeswoman said.

A Parole Board spokeswoman confirmed the interim recall order had been granted.

“A date will be scheduled this week for a final recall hearing as required under the Parole Act.”

Blakie's father, Doug Blakie, was unaware Taylor had been recalled until contacted by Stuff on Sunday.

“The hearing will be the telling point,” he said.

John Bisset/Stuff The memorial for Lisa Blakie alongside State Highway 73, near Porter’s Pass. (File photo)

Speaking to Stuff when Taylor was released in April, Blakie said he had no issues with the Parole Board's decision.

“He [Taylor] is definitely an ally, not an enemy.’’

Blakie said he believed Taylor did not kill his daughter, but was not sure who did.

“He did not murder Lisa and did not dispose of her body. He has paid for his part.

“I’m hopeful that parts of Lisa’s case will be reopened. Hopefully in time we will get justice and resolution for Lisa.”

In releasing Taylor the Parole Board said it was satisfied he was no longer an undue risk and could be released.

Taylor had a “long history of extremely worrying violent offending” before the 2005 murder conviction including rape, supplying drugs, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, its report at the time stated.

“Mr Taylor has always denied the offences.

“We saw him in March 2020; at that stage Mr Taylor had completed all the rehabilitation programmes suggested for him including the special treatment unit rehabilitation programme (STURP) and the drug treatment programme (DTP).

John Bisset/Stuff Doug Blakie, in 2010, sits by the grave of his daughter, Lisa Blakie, who was murdered in 2000.

“Mr Taylor used synthetic cannabis and as a result, was moved back inside the wire and his security rating was accordingly adjusted upwards.”

Taylor had been working outside the wire since October 2020 and his behaviour had been excellent, the report said.

“We are satisfied in the last 12 months Mr Taylor has made real progress.

“He talked to us today about the efforts he had made to avoid sabotaging himself when the possibility of release arose, and had been firm in his view that he would not take the drugs that were offered to him from time to time in prison.”

The report said a monitoring hearing would be held in October.

“At that stage the appropriate period of time for each special condition will need to be identified.”

The result of that hearing is yet to be released.