Murder charge dismissed against David Lyttle over disappearance of Brett Hall in 2011

Brett Hall, 47, disappeared in late May 2011 from his remote property north of Whanganui. (File photo)

The man accused of murdering Brett Hall in 2011 has had the charge against him dismissed.

David Lyttle, now 56, was arrested in 2014, and charged with Hall’s murder.

Lyttle pleaded not guilty.

Wide suppression orders prevent reporting, in the meantime, of what happened in the case.

What can be reported is that a High Court judge, Justice Simon France, has dismissed the charge against Lyttle.

“I am satisfied that a jury could not reasonably convict Mr Lyttle on the available evidence. The application for a dismissal of the charge is granted,” the judge said in a decision on Friday.

Lyttle was a builder from Halcombe in Manawatū.

Leilani Hatch/Stuff The campsite on Brett Hall’s land became the centre of an intense search after he went missing in May 2011. (File photo)

At the time of his disappearance police said Hall had a “chequered past”.

Police searched for weeks in the bush surrounding his remote property.

After he disappeared Hall’s mother Lee said the last conversation she had with him was about two of his favourite things – his house and his grandchildren.

She saw her son about once a week, but last spoke with him on May 24, 2011. "We talked about the house he was building and his grandchildren and the things they said to him," she said.

"He adored his grandchildren, he was always talking about them and they just adored their granddad and they want him back."

Mrs Hall described her son as an easy-going guy who was quick to laugh but could be serious when required.

"He could get angry if someone annoyed him or ripped him off but then so do most people.

"Someone out there knows what happened to my son and hopefully they will have the decency to come forward," she said in 2011.