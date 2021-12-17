Man jumps into car, bashes teen with hammer before stealing his $700 Nike Air Jordan shoes

A teenager on his way to get pizza was allegedly hit with a hammer up to five times before his attacker made off with his retro Nike Air Jordan shoes.

The 19-year-old, who has asked not to be named out of fear for his safety, was driving towards Domino's Pizza on Shaw Ave, New Brighton, between 10pm and 11pm on December 8 when the attack took place.

His mother, Kelly Lodge, is hoping someone will recognise her son’s unique Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro SE 95 Neon shoes, which he paid about $700 for.

“He's going to need dental work for months on end, it's not a quick fix,” Lodge said.

READ MORE:

* Man seriously injured after assault involving a weapon at Christchurch property

* Police hunt four men following alleged robbery at Christchurch dairy

* Man accused of stabbing stranger after making offensive gesture



“He drools all the time because he can't close his mouth properly and there [are] about 10 teeth ... that [have] absolutely had it."

Her son was driving his silver Mazda Atenza 2002 and had stopped at an intersection or on the side of the road when a man wearing dark clothing allegedly opened the passenger side door and jumped into the car, before stealing the shoes and an iPhone, which he demanded the password for.

David Unwin/Stuff Police are investigating an alleged hammer attack on a Christchurch teenager in New Brighton on December 8. (File photo).

Lodge said it was hard to piece together the timeline of events as her son had been suffering from a concussion and struggled to remember the night.

He was spotted about 8pm filling up his car at the BP on Travis Rd, New Brighton, wearing his shoes and with no injuries.

Lodge believed he then drove off under an “adrenaline rush” after being attacked, and was next spotted on Burlington St, Sydenham, after having a minor nose-to-tail crash about 11pm.

He got out of the car to apologise and was bleeding profusely and missing his shoes and phone, she said.

"I'd say they would've got a hell of a fright, to be honest."

It’s thought he then drove to a friend’s house in Wattle St, New Brighton, where he was taken to hospital.

“He must've carried on driving after that because he wasn't found until much later on, and he ended up finding his friends house, which is miraculous. I'm surprised he even got to his friend's house, but thank God he did.”

Doctors scanned the teen's head and jaw to check for a break and any brain damage. He received stitches and was released a few hours later, Lodge said.

"He had a massive egg on his head – it was awful the state he came home in.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The teen was believed to have been driving his silver Mazda Atenza 2002 in east Christchurch between 10 and 11pm on December 8 when he was allegedly attacked with a hammer. (File photo).

“He couldn't really talk because his mouth was so swollen and all the broken teeth."

Lodge said she collapsed when she saw her son, after initially thinking he was dead.

She had been struggling to sleep since the attack, waking up every night in a panic.

"It's shocked our world, it's a phone call you never want to get about your children.

“They need to catch this mongrel otherwise he's going to kill someone."

The teen believes the person was older than him and was a “big build”, Lodge said.

She was hopeful people may spot the stolen shoes and help police catch her son's attacker.

A police spokesman said police were notified of a “grievous assault” on a man in the early hours of December 8 involving a weapon. The man was seriously injured and was taken by a friend to Christchurch Hospital.

Police were continuing to investigate, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211208/8426 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.