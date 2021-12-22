Dozens of dead deer, malnourished animals found on Canterbury property

Katriona Cole leaves the Christchurch District Court after an appearance in September 2021.

WARNING: IMAGES OF DEAD ANIMALS

When animal welfare inspectors visited a property following a complaint made earlier this year, they found dead chickens, dead deer, dozens of malnourished deer, and horses that required treatment from a farrier.

The animals, on a property in Leeston near Christchurch, were under the care of Katriona Jane Cole, 62, a former GP.

Cole appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to a charge of wilful ill-treatment of animals, and failing to provide for the physical, health, and behavioural need of animals.

The charges were laid after a member of the public complained to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) on April 9 about the animals’ well-being.

Inspectors and a veterinarian visited the property where they found 41 dead deer in paddocks that had insufficient pasture, no supplementary feed and no working water troughs.

The deer had died of starvation and dehydration over a period of weeks.

Another 124 deer in other paddocks had no access to feed or water.

According to the case’s summary of facts, one paddock contained an excessive amount of faeces which, according to the veterinarian, indicated the deer had been overstocked in the paddock for a prolonged period.

Supplied Inspectors visited Cole’s Leeston property after a member of the public complained about the condition of the animals. This photo was taken when inspectors visited the property.

There were enough pasture and bales of supplementary feed elsewhere on the property, but they were out of reach of the animals.

The vet found that the dead animals’ dehydration and starvation would have been “prolonged and distressing, causing unnecessary pain and suffering”.

When inspectors spoke to Cole, she claimed she had been to the property and checked the water troughs earlier that week.

Stuff previously reported Cole had pleaded guilty to similar charges in September. Those charges related to offending that took place in 2020.

Supplied Inspectors found dozens of dead deer.

Inspectors visited the same Leeston property last year and found numerous dead animals and others with no access to feed or water.

Two dead and decomposing horses were discovered in a locked yard with no feed or water.

Inspectors also found about 160 underweight deer, an underweight filly and two horses in good condition.

Notices were issued detailing actions to alleviate the animals’ pain and suffering, and these were partly complied with.

Supplied A dead animal on Cole’s property, after she did not give them adequate access to food or water.

When interviewed, Cole said she visited the property two or three times a week to look after her animals.

She believed the deer had died from a condition known as ryegrass staggers, and the horses became trapped in the yard after a gate shut of its own accord.

The prosecutor disputed that, saying that the gate had been bolted closed and, even if it was open, would not have given the horses access to feed and water.

Cole will reappear in court in January, and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.