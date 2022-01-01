Inmates cause $4.3m worth of damage to prisons in 12 months

Hemi Te Poono is one of New Zealand's most violent prisoners. (Video first published February 7, 2020. Te Poono had another four months added to his jail sentence on April 7, 2020)

Inmates have done more than $4 million worth of damage to prison facilities during the past year.

The Department of Corrections spent $4.3m on 10,983 “intentional damage incidents” across the national prison network.

A Corrections spokesperson said this covered a range of incidents, including sprinkler activations, vandalism, broken windows, and blocked toilets or drains.

They also included what the department calls “bio-cleans” – removing the likes of blood, faeces and pepper spray.

Stuff did not receive a full breakdown of the costs, but the $4.3m figure included significant damage to Auckland Prison’s maximum security units.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Corrections has spent more than $4m on repairing damage to the prison network in the past year – and that only covers some of the total cost.

In response to an Official Information Act request, Corrections said it spent $100,454 on repairs, relating to 263 incidents at Te Aranga Hou (the maximum security assessment unit), since the facility opened in 2018.

Due to cost-sharing arrangements under the public-private partnership entered into by Corrections when it upgraded Auckland Prison’s maximum security section, these figures likely don’t reflect the total cost of damages to prison facilities.

“As Auckland Prison is New Zealand’s only maximum security prison, and therefore holds some our most violent and dangerous prisoners, it is expected that the number of incidents and damaged caused would be higher compared to other site,” a spokesperson said.

These figures come after Stuff revealed the doors in the maximum security section at Auckland Prison started breaking, just months after a $300m renovation.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A significant chunk of the spending was associated with repairing damage in the maximum security area of Auckland Prison.

The prison, at Paremoremo, is the country’s highest security prison and houses some of New Zealand's most violent offenders, including double murderer Graeme Burton, serial rapist and murderer Malcolm Rewa, and the Christchurch mosque terrorist.

One of the 263 incidents of intentional damage to Auckland Prison’s maximum security assessment unit was carried out by Hemi Te Poono – a convicted murderer – who has assaulted prison staff on numerous occasions.

In October 2020, Te Poono, who has blamed methamphetamine-induced psychosis for his repeated attacks on other inmates and guards, was charged with intentionally damaging a cell door, assaulting a Corrections officer and injuring a second officer with reckless disregard, in relation to a serious unprovoked attack on the pair earlier that month.

Corrections said this inmate caused significant damage to the cell, which rendered it unusable until repairs were conducted.

After that assault, staff alleged they had repeatedly raised the alarm about problems with, and vandalism to, doors in the unit where Te Poono was housed, saying their concerns had fallen on deaf ears.

At the time, Corrections denied that it had failed to appropriately address the problem.

But this 30-cell unit (currently 16 operational cells) is the same one that received a scathing review from the Ombudsman during an unannounced inspection of Auckland Prison in December 2020.

At the time, the Ombudsman noted prisoners were being subjected to directed segregation within the unit for “inappropriate” periods of time.

Of the 16 prisoners on directed segregation at the time, two had been there for more than a year, while three had been there for nine months, and nine for longer than three months.

The Corrections OIA response said in July 2021, there were 13 inmates, being kept in directed segregation. Some were kept in the unit as they posed a risk to others, some because their safety would be at risk if they were not kept in segregation, and one person was voluntarily segregated.

The report also noted damage done to the cells in the unit.

At the time of the inspection, five cells were not operational reportedly due to damage caused by prisoners. And inspectors were told there were long delays in getting cells repaired, meaning that a cell could remain out of service for months at a time.

However, in its OIA response to Stuff, Corrections said the average time taken to repair damage to cells in Aranga Hou since the unit opened was four days and 20 minutes.

While Corrections bore $4.3m in repair costs across the entire prison network in the past year, and more than $100,000 for damages to cells in Te Aranga Hou since it opened, those numbers were not necessarily reflective of the overall cost of damage.

In the case of Auckland Prison’s maximum security section, the contractual arrangements of the public-private partnership meant the consortium known as Next Step Partners was liable for a portion of the damages.

The consortium, which included Fletcher Construction, was obligated to maintain the units for 25 years from completion, and cover operational costs, understood to be things such as the unblocking of toilets or damage that the infrastructure should have been able to withstand.

Excessive wilful damage was covered by Corrections.

Fletcher Construction did not answer Stuff’s questions regarding the exact nature of the contractual obligations, and who was liable for which repairs.

A Fletcher spokesperson said “out of respect for the contractual arrangements, we are unable to provide further details of costs for repairs”.