Unsolved murder in carpark still baffles after 29 years

The puzzle of who murdered Kevin O'Loughlin in a Nelson carpark remains unsolved after 29 years but police have not given up.

Nobody has ever been caught for the horrific killing of Nelson father Kevin James O’Loughlin, who was stabbed repeatedly in a central city carpark 29 years ago. Now police are taking a fresh look at the case. Vanessa Phillips and Andy MacDonald investigate.

Just hours after carpenter Kevin O’Loughlin was slain in a central city carpark in Nelson, Detective Rex McDowall turned to his colleague and said “we’ll have it all sorted and have someone in the cells by Thursday”.

It was the morning of Sunday, May 2, 1993. Twenty-nine years on, the homicide remains unsolved – with the killer who bashed the 30-year-old Nelson father, stabbed him six times and left him for dead in a pool of his own blood yet to be caught.

O’Loughlin was lying face down, spread-eagled at the Hardy St entrance to Montgomery Square carpark, after last being seen leaving Horatios Nightclub about 3am.

Police believe the self-employed father of three had been dead for close to 30 minutes before being turned over by a passer-by.

Marion Van Dijk/Stuff Detective Rex McDowall, left, and Senior constable Chris Gladstone collect blood samples from the Hardy Street pavement where the body of Kevin O'Loughlin was found in the early hours of May 2,1993.

Nelson policeman Chris Gladstone was working night shift, and was the relieving district police photographer at the time. With camera in hand, he was the second police officer to arrive and secure the scene.

When daylight arrived, so did CIB detectives, he recalls.

“He (McDowall) said ‘we’ll have it all sorted and have someone in the cells by Thursday’,” said Gladstone, now retired from the police.

“I said ‘don’t be so sure’, and I was right. I’m still waiting for that Thursday to arrive.”

McDowall, he said, was just being optimistic, but “it wasn’t to be unfortunately”.

Gladstone remains hopeful that one day the crime will be solved. In the meantime, O’Loughlin’s killing remains on his mind every time he walks past the scene of his death.

“I always take a step around that actual spot. He’s always there, lying there, as far as I’m concerned.

“He still hasn’t been put to rest. It would be really lovely for that to happen, at least in my lifetime.”

Over the days, months and years that followed O’Loughlin’s death, the case has been a constant cause of frustration for detectives who have continued to hunt for his killer with no success. His death remained Nelson’s only unsolved homicide until this year, with a new case in a Hope orchard in March currently under investigation.

Despite interviewing hundreds of people over the years, reconstructing the case on television and at one stage offering a $20,000 reward, police have been left stumped with no eyewitnesses, no murder weapon and no known motive.

Still, the case remains open, and now police are making another push to try and solve it.

SUPPLIED Nelson man Kevin O'Loughlin, 30, was stabbed six times, killed at the entrance to Montgomery Square carpark in the early hours of May 2, 1993.

Gladstone retired from the police in 2020. As well as being a police forensic photographer, he had been a scene of crime officer since 1996.

One of the big problems initially with the investigation into O’Loughlin’s death was scene contamination, both before and afterward, Gladstone says.

In those days, just down the road on Hardy St was a bustling late night takeaway shop, Friar Tucks, where hordes of drunk people would go to get food, after spilling out of central city bars.

“There would have been a lot of people walking backward and forward and flicking cigarette butts everywhere,” Gladstone says.

O’Loughlin had been lying dead on the ground, but, as Gladstone explains, given “the number of drunk people that used to lie around on the roads in those days, he wasn’t really noticed”.

After that delay in the death being reported, when police were finally notified and Gladstone’s offsider went to check it out, “next thing, he was more than drunk”.

“When we secured the scene we had idiots trying to come through despite the fact we had a dead body.

“It was a difficult scene.”

DNA use was in its infancy, and police were dealing with a killing in a public thoroughfare where there were lots of people. The investigation would have been easier had the death occurred somewhere like in a house, “with a finite number of people to investigate”, Gladstone says.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Chris Gladstone, now retired from the police, was the second police officer to arrive and secure the scene after Kevin O’Loughlin was found dead at the entrance to Montgomery Square carpark on May 2, 1993.

A Nelson woman who was driving taxis on the night was one of those who saw O’Loughlin lying on the ground “out cold” as she was driving back and forth picking up and dropping off people. Like others, she assumed he was drunk and sleeping.

“People were just sort of walking backward and forwards, just sort of ignoring him,” she says.

“I went past a few times and he was still there. I just thought people were letting him sleep it off.”

Police have previously revealed several groups of people walked past O’Loughlin’s body about 3.15am, thinking he was asleep, and two people were seen leaning over his body about 3.20am.

The woman remembers the evening as being clear and typical of Friday and Saturday nights back then in Nelson – busy as “droves” of people spilled out of pubs at closing time and walked the streets to get food or hail taxis.

Nelson was in its heyday, she recalls – lots of businesses were thriving, and people partying in town on the weekends were generally happy.

“It was a lovely atmosphere. I enjoyed it,” she says.

Others have told Stuff how Nelson had a humming social scene at the time, with lots of parties, live music at bars, drinking and drugs such as cannabis, LSD and heroin.

After it was discovered O’Loughlin was dead, word spread quickly among the taxi drivers and the woman was startled to learn “it was a dead man I kept seeing”.

“It’s amazing they haven’t solved it yet because Nelson’s pretty small,” she says.

Police did a lot of investigation work over the years, but Gladstone says he does not know who is responsible for the killing.

“I hope this will be solved,” he says. “One of the first things you learn in the police is nothing ever turns out the way you think. I don’t try to second guess things, I wait for them to be solved.

“I would very much like it to be solved, for the family, and for Kevin. He deserves more than this.

“It’s not for lack of trying, I can assure you. There’s been a lot of very good people putting in a lot of their time to bring closure to the family.”

It was 3.33am when the first police arrived on the scene of O’Loughlin’s killing, sparking an investigation that has spanned 29 years.

Hours earlier, O’Loughlin, like hundreds of others, had headed out on the town for a bit of fun, dressed in a pair of grey corduroy trousers and a dark-coloured shirt, with a black jacket with white flashes on the pockets and collar, and a pair of calf-length, grey cowboy boots.

With his mate Bill Marshall, who was visiting from O’Loughlin’s hometown Te Anau, the men visited four clubs before O’Loughlin left Horatios on Halifax St, alone. In less than 30 minutes he would be dead, his lifeless body found by another taxi driver about 3.30am.

Early investigations led police to believe O’Loughlin was near the corner of Hardy St and Montgomery Carpark when someone confronted him with a weapon. At some point he was stabbed six times, with one wound piercing his heart, killing him in minutes.

He’d also been stabbed in the shoulder and chest, and three times in the back, while his forehead was slashed, leaving a 15cm wound. His wallet, containing a small amount of cash, was found on him.

Samples of O’Loughlin’s blood were found on the footpath and wall of what was then the Dick Smith electronics store, and there was a pool of blood adjacent to where he was lying. There were also a few spots of blood a short distance away, around the area of the carpark entranceway.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Kevin O’Loughlin’s former partner Leanne McLeod, holding the hand of their daughter Hayley O'Loughlin as they leave a memorial service in Nelson for Kevin O'Loughlin in May, 1993.

O’Loughlin had recently separated with his de facto partner Leanne McLeod, the mother of his youngest child Hayley, who was two at the time her father was killed. For years the pair placed flowers in his memory at the site of his death.

Despite advances in DNA technology in the decades since O’Loughlin’s death, DNA sampling has not yet identified his killer.

Detective Senior Sergeant Wayne McCoy, relieving Nelson Bays Police area manager of investigations, says police have a number of DNA samples taken from the body or clothing of O’Loughlin.

However, those samples – built into DNA profiles by Environmental Science and Research in 2004 – have not yet been linked to people. Police were still trying to identify who they came from to determine if they were connected to O’Loughlin’s death.

“It is still hoped that by linking all of these DNA profiles to individuals it will help to advance our investigation into who was responsible for the death of Mr O’Loughlin in May 1993,” McCoy says.

In 2005 Nelson Police held a press conference to announce that, using advances in DNA technology, they now had a profile of O’Loughlin’s killer, revealing that the killer was a man. At the time, police collected bodily fluid samples from suspects and also set up a website for the case and a toll-free hotline, which over the following days rang red hot with information from members of the public.

One man in Invercargill even phoned the hotline asking for police to take a blood sample from him to eliminate him as a suspect.

However, McCoy told Stuff police could now not say for sure that the killer was a man because they had yet to identify if any of the DNA profiles they had belonged to the killer.

Likewise, they do not know if O’Loughlin was killed by just one person, and are keeping an open mind about who the killer or killers were, McCoy says.

“How can we draw a conclusion that it’s only one person involved when we don't have any eyewitnesses?

“There will be people in the community who know what’s happened. We just need those people to come forward and tell us.”

When asked why police told media in 2005 that they had a DNA profile of the killer and that it was a man McCoy said he was unable to comment on what was said at the 2005 press conference because the officer who gave the details at it, Detective Inspector John Winter, was now retired.

Stuff has been unable to contact Winter.

McCoy feels it’s likely the killer was a man, but police can’t exclude all possibilities. So far, traditional investigative techniques have failed to identify who killed O’Loughlin, despite little bits of information about his killing continuing to trickle in to police “from time to time”.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Detective Senior Sergeant Wayne McCoy, relieving Nelson Bays Police area manager of investigations, says police are taking a fresh look at the Kevin O’Loughlin homicide, in another bid to find out who killed him.

The television show Sensing Murder featured the case in 2007, with a re-run in 2016, but the psychics failed to crack it.

Police have now started looking into familial DNA to help try and solve the case.

They’ve had some reports run by Environmental Science and Research around familial DNA and possible links to the O’Loughlin case but so far the results have not led to any conclusions to help solve the crime, McCoy says.

Familial DNA could potentially provide a family link to any one of the DNA profiles police have.

The mystery of O’Loughlin’s slaying has generated plenty of rumours in Nelson about those responsible over the years – everything from foreign fishermen to familiar names in the city’s criminal scene in the 1990s. One man in particular, well known to police, had been among those looked into, but his didn’t match any of the DNA profiles from the crime scene, McCoy says.

Another man at the centre of one of the rumours had an alibi, of being at sea, at the time of the killing.

“We would ask anybody who thinks they might have information that relates to the death of Kevin to tell us and not to be worried about the fact they might think it’s just a rumour and not to bother us with it,” McCoy says.

“We’d encourage anyone who has information, whether they think police know the information or not, to contact us and tell us.”

McCoy says he has no reason to believe that on that fateful night in May 1993 O’Loughlin was out looking for trouble. He’d lived in Nelson for about five years.

“It might be just a matter of he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Soon after O’Loughlin’s death Nelson police spoke out about concerns of inner-city crime, with a spate of violent incidents, and a rising number of people carrying knives for protection or to commit crimes.

There had been a number of aggravated assaults around the time, including holdups of a service station, pharmacy and sex shop by people carrying weapons, and on the night of O’Loughlin’s murder three 15-year-olds attacked a 19-year-old Nelson man in Buxton Square carpark, one threatening the victim with a knife and demanding money, and the others kicking and punching him.

Police still have a list of suspects for O’Loughlin’s killing, or as they put it “people of interest”.

Nelson Mail Senior Constable Barry Bird and Citipower worker Merv Campbell search Hardy St building rooftops in early May, 1993 for the knife police believe was used to stab Kevin O'Loughlin. File photo.

McCoy says police have had ongoing contact with O’Loughlin’s family over the years and admits it’s frustrating the case has not yet been solved.

“We would love to be able to give closure to the family,” he says.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery, the Tasman police district’s crime manager, says: “You never say never. This never goes away for Kevin’s wider family or that of the person or persons responsible for his death.”

Police have been reviewing the O’Loughlin file and by putting the case details into their latest investigative management tool they’ve identified some inquiries that need to be made, which they hope to do in the coming months.

McCoy says the lack of anyone coming forward to say they saw a fight or fracas where O’Loughlin died was one of the things that made the case so difficult to solve.

“We’re looking for the pieces of the jigsaw, but we don’t know what they look like.

“I’m sure that one day that vital piece of information will come in. I’m certainly hoping it will. Until then we will just keep on doing what we can, working our way through it.”

Police also remain hopeful that with the passage of time, people who have information on the killing which they’ve never shared, might come forward to police with what they know.

“For whatever reason, people might decide that it’s time to share the information they have with police,” McCoy says. “We’re hopeful that one day that will happen.”

* Anyone who has information on the killing of Kevin O’Loughlin can contact Detective Senior Sergeant Wayne McCoy or Detective John Nicholls at Nelson Police, phone 105.