Police at the scene of what is understood to be a stabbing in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.

A person is understood to have been stabbed during an altercation over a stolen motorbike in a Christchurch suburb.

Police were called to an address in Sparks Rd, Hoon Hay on Sunday afternoon.

Spots of blood were visible on the pavement and in the road.

One resident said a person was taken to hospital by ambulance but that they thought their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating.