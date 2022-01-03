Homicide investigation launched after death of baby

Flowers laid outside a Christchurch house after a baby girl was seriously injured on New Year’s Eve. She died in hospital on Sunday.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a baby in Christchurch.

The three-month-old, understood to be a girl, was rushed to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries shortly after midday on New Year’s Eve but died on Sunday, police said.

“Police staff have spoken to a number of witness in relation to the death and they have provided critical information which is assisting the ongoing investigation,” a police spokeswoman said.

“While some information has been provided we are still appealing for anyone who may have details about how the baby was injured to come forward and speak to us.”

A house in Cuffs Rd, Wainoni was taped off and a tent erected outside on Saturday.

The child’s mother, the owner of the property, previously declined to comment, saying: “None of this is true”.

As news of the little girl’s death emerged on Monday evening a family from further up the street came to lay flowers outside the home.

Alden Williams/Stuff Police were called to a property in Cuffs Rd, Wainoni, Christchurch on New Year’s Eve after a baby was seriously injured.

Barry Williams, who has lived across the road for more than 20 years, said it was usually a very quiet street.

“I don’t know them but it’s very sad news.”

He said the police were on site when he left home at 4.30pm on Sunday but had gone by 7pm.

“I haven’t spoken to the other neighbours yet but they will all be sad.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said it was “tragic” news.

On Sunday morning Detective Inspector Michael Ford confirmed police were examining the scene to determine what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information as to how the baby sustained the injuries to come forward and speak to us,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Police at the scene of the incident in Wainoni on Saturday afternoon.

Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, said a couple and a baby about “a couple of months old” lived in a nearby flat.

The family “keep to themselves” but were a “nice couple”, she said on Sunday. “There’s always a lot of laughter.”

She said she noticed an ambulance on the driveway at the property on Friday afternoon but when she came home shortly after midnight, a police car had parked outside.

“I thought that was a bit odd ... [But] this morning it was obvious something more serious was going on,” she said.

A police officer came by the neighbour’s property but only said there was a “crime scene” at the house, she said.

She had never heard any raised voices come from the property and had a “neighbourly relationship” with the couple.

She said not knowing anything about the incident was “unnerving”, especially never having had any “disturbances” in the six years she had been living in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211231/7575.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.