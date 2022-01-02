Woman in serious condition after shooting in Palmerston North

A woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Palmerston North earlier this evening, with police appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident.

The woman was shot at Robinson Cres, in the suburb of Westbrook. She was admitted to Palmerston North Hospital at about 6pm and is in stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Mike Deegan​ said police were still trying to determine what happened, after receiving multiple reports of disorder in the area earlier this afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has information about the incident to contact Palmerston North police on 105 and refer to job number P049174903.