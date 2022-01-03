New Plymouth beachside cafe hit by thieves twice in two weeks

Paris Plage cafe at East End Reserve has been broken into twice in two weeks. Owner Kate Laude says it’s really disheartening for it to have happened over the Christmas holiday period.

New Plymouth seaside cafe Paris Plage has gone seven years without a break-in, but in the past two weeks it's been targeted by thieves twice.

The shipping container cafe at East End Reserve was targeted on December 21 and in the early hours of January 2, with the thieves taking a lot of cash and alcohol, owner Kate Laude said.

“It was so disappointing and so horrible,” Laude said on Monday.

“We’d just had our busiest day of the year, and you’re working so hard and it’s so hot and trying to create an amazing vibe for everyone, and you wake up in the morning just so disheartened and disappointed about it,” she said of Sunday’s theft.

Laude said they had cameras so were able to see the people who broke in before they smashed the cameras.

She said the thieves seemed professional and like they knew what they were doing.

The incident has been reported to the police but Laude doesn't know if both break-ins were by the same people.

New Plymouth police sergeant Paul Bailey said the forensics team had visited the site and the investigation was ongoing.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The cafe was broken into after New Year's Day, its busiest day of the year. However, it was busy again on Monday, with plenty of people stopping by.

Laude said she had been able to quickly increase security measures and call on welders to fix the damage before opening for business again.

“The day after the break-in was horrible, only because there were so many fingerprints because the till had been smashed, and we didn't want people putting their hands all over it.

“We had a makeshift counter at the front, it was chaos, if it had got any busier we would have been in trouble.”

Laude said there was a queue out the door, but people were really understanding, and they had received a lot of support from the community.

“We thought, we need to keep going because there were a lot of people around, and it was a beautiful day.”