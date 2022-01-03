Facial surgery for man allegedly attacked during confrontation with car hoons

A bottle appeared to land near a car doing a burnout on Toop St in Lower Hutt on Friday before a 63-year-old man was assaulted.

A man allegedly hit from behind while confronting car hoons in Lower Hutt has had surgery to install a metal plate in his broken jaw.

But a witness says Evan Still isn't totally blameless, after he provoked the crowd gathered in an industrial cul-de-sac in Seaview on Friday by throwing glass bottles.

Self-described “car enthusiast” Kyle Bell said there was more to the story than was published on Sunday.

“What was said in the previous article wasn’t wrong in that a punch was thrown ... I did see that,” he said.

But Bell said Still did more than just confront the group and walk away.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Seaview Marina resident Evan Still was the victim of an alleged coward punch when he confronted a group of boy racers doing burnouts in Toop St, Lower Hutt.

“Him walking away from the situation was after him throwing bottles at cars and people.”

Still countered that he threw bottles at no-one, but did throw a bottle in the middle of the open area where the burnouts were happening to disrupt the activity.

“I never chucked any bottles at people. I threw a bottle on to the road to hinder their escape.

“I tried to smash a bottle so they wouldn’t be able to do the doughnuts in the centre.”

A video supplied by another witnesses shows a car doing a burnout and a bottle flying past.

Still, 63, has since had his jaw operated on with a metal plate installed, and said he was due to be interviewed by police on Tuesday. He estimated about 50 cars were at the gathering.

He said he was in a lot of pain and alleges two people hit him as he was walking away.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Still says gatherings of up to 100 cars are almost a weekly occurrence – police were pelted with bottles while responding to a gathering of more than 200 vehicles in the area in September.

“If he had of connected I’d be dead, but he broke my jaw in two places. Imagine if that had hit my neck.”

Tensions between Still, his neighbours at Lower Hutt’s Seaview Marina, and hoons who use the nearby industrial area to race and do burnouts have been bubbling away for months. He said gatherings of up to 100 cars are almost a weekly occurrence – police were pelted with bottles while responding to a gathering of more than 200 vehicles in the area in September.

Bell said he didn’t agree with the violent response to Still’s confrontation.

“I think it was handled wrongly by both parties.”

The 23-year-old said getting together at these meets was how a lot of young people chose to enjoy themselves and they always seemed to get a bad rap in the media.

“When I go out, I’m not there to have a fight, I’m not there to go drink ... I’m just there to drive my car and enjoy my money well spent.”

Bell said he brought his car along on Friday night, but wasn’t doing burnouts.

He accepted that people didn’t like these gatherings and were frustrated by the noise and smoke.

“You do get the odd Friday, Saturday, where someone does come out and do a skid, but there’s not really much you can do about it because they’re young and dumb, and they just want to wreck some gear.”

A police spokeswoman said later reports of boy-racer activity were made about 11.50pm. About 15 to 20 cars blocked off the nearby Hutt Park Rd, she said.