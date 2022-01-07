More remains found as police try to identify body washed up on North Canterbury beach

Skeletal remains were discovered at the high tide mark of Leithfield Beach, 40 kilometres north of Christchurch, by a dog walker.

Police believe human remains found on a North Canterbury beach are those of a man who is not from the area.

The skeletal remains were found on Thursday morning by a dog walker on the stony Leithfield Beach, a remote section of the Hurunui coastline about 40 kilometres north of Christchurch.

Stuff understands the remains were partial, and they are thought to be those of a person who died in recent weeks.

Further remains were discovered as police again combed the beach on Friday. It is understood a car was also found nearby, but officers have not been able to identify its owner.

While the coroner is yet to formally identify the deceased, it is understood police believe the person is a man not from the immediate area.

The results of an autopsy carried out on Friday are yet to be released, and the cause of the man’s death remains under investigation.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Police carry human remains from Leithfield Beach north of Christchurch after their discovery by a dog walker.

“Police continue to make inquiries in relation to the human remains located on Leithfield Beach yesterday,” Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said earlier on Friday.

“While police are yet to identify the remains, we are satisfied the deceased person is an adult.”

Officers taped off several hundred metres of the beach after being alerted to the grim discovery at about 8.30am on Thursday.

Speaking to Stuff from the scene, McDaniel said the remains were discovered at the high tide mark by someone walking their dog.

“A full medical examination will be carried out to identify the age and if it is male or female.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Police set up a perimeter around a long stretch of the beach while they scoured it for evidence and remains.

About seven police officers were at the beach, and surprised locals came down to watch the scene unfold.

Officers gently removed a piece of driftwood before carefully wrapping the remains in plastic sheeting, placing them in a blue bag and lifting them onto a stretcher, which they walked down the beach to a waiting police vehicle.

The remains were taken away at about 11.30am, before the perimeter was removed at about 12.10pm.

A fisherman at the beach said a cockle-dredger had gone through the area on Wednesday.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Officers scouring the remote North Canterbury beach after the find on Thursday.

Police said the remains had washed ashore at the beach.

“The remains were located by a member of the public who informed police just after 8.30am,” a spokeswoman said.

“At this time, the remains are unidentified and the circumstances are unknown.”

Maritime NZ was not involved in the police investigation

“There are no Maritime NZ-led search and rescue operations in the area involving a missing person,” a spokesperson said.

