Name of man charged with murder of homeless woman in Christchurch kept secret

Police at Hawke St, New Brighton, Christchurch, on Thursday morning, after a woman was allegedly murdered outside Countdown supermarket.

The name of a 43-year-old man charged with the murder of a homeless woman near a supermarket car park in Christchurch continues to be suppressed while his case is being transferred to the High Court.

The man appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday afternoon via video-link.

He did not enter a plea as a lawyer had not yet been assigned to his case.

Judge Gerard Lynch confirmed continuation of an interim name suppression order made on Thursday morning, and declined applications by the media to photograph the accused.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A tent covering the scene of a suspected murder was removed on Thursday afternoon.

The accused will appear in the High Court on February 11.

The man was arrested after police were called to reports of an assault in Hawke St, New Brighton, at 10.40pm on Wednesday. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and died while being transported to hospital.

The incident is thought to have happened in the vicinity of the Countdown supermarket car park in Hawke St.

Stuff understands the victim is a homeless woman who had been living near the car park. She was due to meet a housing support agency the following day.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Police search a New Brighton car park after a homeless woman who was allegedly assaulted near Countdown supermarket later died.

Housing First manager Nicola Fleming said the agency had dealt with the woman since Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand in 2020. However, in August last year the woman “self-disengaged” and no longer wanted to work with them.

About five weeks ago, staff spotted the woman in the community and were “really concerned” about her, Fleming said.

On Wednesday, they were contacted by a former staff member, Ruth Siobhan, who had seen a post about the woman on Facebook.

Two staff members then visited the woman.

“They were there for probably two hours, just providing food and packing up her blankets and giving her some security because she was quite terrified,” Fleming said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Officers comb the area after a woman was allegedly murdered in New Brighton.

“They were due to go back there [on Thursday] with our worker from Work and Income, and both of them were going to go back and see how she was doing and try and sort out how we could help her from there."

Fleming said living on the street was “nerve wracking”.

“We know her very well, we know what she was like,” she said.

“Women on the street are terrified, and she was nervous that her stuff was going to be stolen and all that type of stuff that homeless people deal with. She just had the anxiety that homelessness carries.”

After the visit on Wednesday, Fleming called police to notify them she was there, and they told her they were aware and had visited her earlier in the day.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The woman was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday evening and died on the way to hospital.

Staff were shocked to hear of her death on Thursday morning, Fleming said.

“It’s really affected us, it’s very sad,” she said.

Siobhan said she felt “incredibly sad” for the woman.

“Someone who has had an incredibly difficult life, to end her life like that is awful, particularly when she was starting to re-engage with her support, and they were going to get her the help she needed.”

It is understood the woman and the man accused of her murder had met recently.

Senior firefighter Kevin Boniface and colleagues from Anzac Station arrived by fire truck to lay flowers at the edge of the cordon and pay their respects to the dead woman.

Boniface and senior station officer Shane O’Brien had met with the woman on Wednesday and brought her bottles of water.

He said she seemed “a bit upset” when they spoke.

O’Brien said she was well known to people in the area.

“It was a bit of a shock to hear the news this morning,” he said.

Lee Kenny/Stuff Senior firefighter Kevin Boniface and colleagues from Anzac Station lay flowers at the edge of the cordon to pay their respects to a woman killed in New Brighton.

A woman who lives across the road from the scene said it was “very, very sad news”.

“She was never any bother to anybody, she was just living her own life,” she said.

She said she “set up camp” in front of Save Mart about a week ago.

“I always said good morning to her, and she was always friendly.”

The scene examination will continue throughout the day, a police spokesman said.

A large section of the car park and part of nearby Carnaby Lane was cordoned off with police tape on Thursday morning, and two patrol cars were parked nearby.

A dark blue police tent had been erected next to a derelict shop in the car park between Coupland’s Bakery and the Countdown supermarket, however it was taken down on Thursday afternoon. Five officers earlier searched the car park nearby.