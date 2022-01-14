Two women thought they were saving ducks. Instead they helped duck-killers

Evan Minton, who had a trap destroyed by two women.

Two women who thought they were doing a good deed by vandalising a trap, freeing a duck and leaving a nasty note for the trap's owner, were in fact doing more harm than good.

The women, aged in their seventies, were caught on hidden camera vandalising one of Evan Minton’s pest traps.

The camera caught the women climbing over a fence onto private property and approaching the trap one night late last year. They liberated a duck that had entered the cage, then destroyed the trap again before leaving a handwritten note berating the “Rotten Horrid Duck Killers”.

Minton lives in Hawke’s Bay and runs an animal pest control business called The Anti Pest. The pūkeko trap, which consisted of a large cage, was set up on a client’s market garden.

The cameras were installed because the trap had been vandalised the previous night. “It had been cut and bent apart with several parts stolen,” Minton said.

Minton took the footage to police, who identified the women.

“The police spoke to the women then asked me if I’d be happy to go down the iwi justice panel route. It made sense to me,” Minton said.

“I wanted them to understand what they caused me. I don’t want to vilify them, I don’t want to name them. They thought they were doing the right thing,” he said.

SUPPLIED The note left in Evan Minton's trap, which was set to catch pÅ«keko, after it was vandalised.

Minton feels the restorative justice panel system is a sensible way of keeping minor crimes like this out of the court system, but after the way his complaint was handled, he’s reluctant to recommend it as a path to others.

Te Pae Oranga Iwi Community Panels are comprised of local community leaders and use tikanga and kaupapa Māori to support offenders and make plans to put things right, ideally with the involvement of the victim/s.

The plan can include paying reparation for damage. If the offender doesn’t complete the plan they could face charges.

Neither Police nor the iwi justice panel responded to a request for comment.

John Cowpland/Stuff Evan Minton runs The Anti-Pest business in Hawke’s Bay.

A few months later, Minton's client, the market gardener, was told the matter had been resolved. Minton said he was never informed or given the opportunity to seek redress for the damaged $1000 trap.

The only outcome from the panel hearing was that the women had to write a letter explaining their reasons for offending.

“There is no reparation, my side of the evidence wasn’t heard. I was pretty p..... off, to be honest,” Minton said.

“The whole thing seems extraordinary to me. The iwi restorative justice thing is not something I'd recommend,” he said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Pūkeko are mostly vegetarian, but will eat chicks and small mammals, fish, insects and frogs. (File photo)

Minton had a permit from Fish and Game to cull pūkeko outside of game bird season and

checked his live traps every day. And any non-target species, such as ducks, are released unharmed.

The incident was particularly ironic, he said, because pūkeko are “prolific” killers of ducklings. “Pūkeko are very destructive ecologically, both to plants and native birdlife.”

When pūkeko are caught in traps, they are shot. The carcasses are given to marae, where the feathers are used to make korowai and other items.