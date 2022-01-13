Southland man given second strike warning for assaulting girlfriend

A Southland man was given his second strike warning for violent offending when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

Gerald Davis, 30, admitted five charges related to an assault in May 2021 that included assaulting a person in a family relationship, intentionally impeding her breathing by applying pressure to her neck, threatening to kill, assault using a vacuum cleaner pipe as a weapon and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen​ sentenced him in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday, and issued a protection order.

Davis had schizophrenia and a traumatic brain injury, which Judge Brandts-Giesen said did not excuse what he did but did explain some of it.

The judge said Davis and the victim had been in a relationship for four months and were living together.

The victim had been speaking to a male friend on the phone, when Davis began swearing at her and calling her names for talking to another man, Judge Brandts-Giesen said.

“In fear the victim kicked the defendant and threw a vacuum cleaner towards him to get him to leave her alone.”

Davis punched, threatened, stomped and hit her with the pipe, jabbed a television remote into her eye and pushed his knee into her neck during the prolonged attack, the judge said.

The victim had a bruised torso, arms and face, as well as a bleeding nose and headaches, Judge Brandts-Giesen said.

When spoken to by the police Davis declined to make a statement and offered no explanation for his behaviour, the judge said.

Davis was given his second strike warning for serious violent offending.

Davis was also sentenced to six months’ post release conditions, ordered not to contact or associate with the victim, to undertake behavioural and cognitive therapy as directed and to notify Probation of any intimate relationship.