Hidden camera shows thief stealing bag and shoes outside Christchurch house
A brazen thief walked down a driveway in Christchurch’s most expensive suburb, before making off with a bag of glass jars and an old pair of sneakers.
The footage was captured on a doorbell camera at a Fendalton property, and shows an opportunist thief will take almost anything, given the chance.
Wearing a cap, a hi-vis top and track pants, the man casually approaches the property in Stratford St, about 3pm on Thursday.
The only clue to his intentions is the face covering, but to a casual observer it could be a Covid-19 precaution.
READ MORE:
* Puppy taken from young owner on Auckland street reunited with family
* Burglar dodges police patrols and site employee to rob three construction companies
* Motorist climbs on bonnet to stop car theft at petrol station
As he reaches the front door he takes a moment to assess the scene before picking up the paper bag of glass jars.
Then – almost as an afterthought – he takes the running shoes too, before calmly walking away.
The jars were outside as they were being given away on Facebook Marketplace.
A neighbour whose hidden camera recorded the footage said she was surprised how brazen the thief was.
“The bizarre thing was, it was just a bag of glass jars that the neighbour had put out for someone to pick up,“ she said.
“He just came in and looked at the bag and picked it up, and the running shoes, and wandered off.”
“What he took was not of great value, but people need to be aware that there are opportunistic thieves out there who will come up and take things from your front door.”
A courier van came up the driveway to deliver a package less than 10 minutes earlier, she said. It’s possible the man saw the van and came to see if a delivery had been left.
A police spokesperson said, where possible, people should get packages delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them or to a work address.
“If you do have deliveries made to your home, make sure you're going to be home to sign for them, or have a secure location where they can be left,” he said.
“Make sure your delivery instructions are clear and ask for packages not to be placed at your front door, or on top of an apartment building post box.”
Police also advise:
- If you're not going to be home when the parcel is delivered, arrange to collect it from the depot, or have it redirected to the address of someone you trust.
- Be smart when disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see if you've been buying expensive items.
- Report any suspicious behaviour to police, for example; if you see a car following a courier van, or an unexpected visitor knocks on your door asking for someone you don't know.
- If you see any suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles or looking into car windows, contact police immediately by phoning 111.