Hidden camera shows thief stealing bag and shoes outside Christchurch house

A brazen thief walked down a driveway in Christchurch’s most expensive suburb, before making off with a bag of glass jars and an old pair of sneakers.

The footage was captured on a doorbell camera at a Fendalton property, and shows an opportunist thief will take almost anything, given the chance.

Wearing a cap, a hi-vis top and track pants, the man casually approaches the property in Stratford St, about 3pm on Thursday.

The only clue to his intentions is the face covering, but to a casual observer it could be a Covid-19 precaution.

As he reaches the front door he takes a moment to assess the scene before picking up the paper bag of glass jars.

Then – almost as an afterthought – he takes the running shoes too, before calmly walking away.

The jars were outside as they were being given away on Facebook Marketplace.

Supplied The thief looks inside the bag at the Christchurch property before stealing it and a pair of running shoes.

A neighbour whose hidden camera recorded the footage said she was surprised how brazen the thief was.

“The bizarre thing was, it was just a bag of glass jars that the neighbour had put out for someone to pick up,“ she said.

“He just came in and looked at the bag and picked it up, and the running shoes, and wandered off.”

Supplied The man walks off after taking the bag and the shoes.

“What he took was not of great value, but people need to be aware that there are opportunistic thieves out there who will come up and take things from your front door.”

A courier van came up the driveway to deliver a package less than 10 minutes earlier, she said. It’s possible the man saw the van and came to see if a delivery had been left.

A police spokesperson said, where possible, people should get packages delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them or to a work address.

“If you do have deliveries made to your home, make sure you're going to be home to sign for them, or have a secure location where they can be left,” he said.

“Make sure your delivery instructions are clear and ask for packages not to be placed at your front door, or on top of an apartment building post box.”

Police also advise: