Designer appeals for return of three priceless handbags stolen from Wellington store

Nikau Hindin (left) and Jessie Wong collaborated on three limited-edition handbags which were stolen

A luxury designer is appealing for the return of three priceless handbags stolen from her Wellington store a fortnight ago, with police yet to make any arrests.

Jessie Wong, the founder and designer of handbag label Yu Mei, had about 70 handbags worth approximately $50,000 stolen from the label's flagship store on Victoria St on the morning of January 4.

Police are still investigating the burglary, but no one has been charged or arrested. Police are warning members of the public to be wary of any high-end handbags listed for sale online.

Wong said three specially-designed handbags have been an especially tough loss.

The bags were part of a Matariki collection titled Whānau Mārama (Celestial Bodies), designed in collaboration with artist Nikau Hindin.

”The main thing is that I hope Nikau Hindin’s bags are returned. They were special one-of-a-kind bags,” Wong said.

“Nikau spent hours and hours meticulously painting these bags with beautiful designs that meant so much to her.”

The Whānau Mārama bags were considered works of art and were not for sale. Only three bags were made.

Supplied/nz police Yu Mei handbags were stolen during a break-in at the company's flagship store on Victoria St, Wellington.

“It's just such a beautiful project. We're just both heartbroken that they're gone, and we just really want to see them returned".

The other handbags which were stolen were sale models from the new spring and summer collection, which retail for between $600 and $1500.

“We’re gutted to see them gone because they’re our brand new collection that we have put so much work into getting into the country and bringing to life.”

The staff were first alerted to the theft after receiving a notification that the store’s security cameras had been disabled.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Jessie Wong at Oriental Bay in the wind with her Yu Mei Geogie bag - Sunshine.

“Somebody obviously made an effort to get through the two doors. The first one on the ground floor was a swipe door which they got through somehow. The second one was a locked door, they used some sort of metal object – we could hear it on the cameras kind of when they dropped it – to force open the door.”

Apart from the handbags, the only other thing missing was a trolley which the thief had used to take the stock.

Since the break-in, Wong has beefed up the store’s security and set up notifications in the event that the bags are listed for sale online.

Police asked who sees the handbags for sale on online platforms, or has any information which could assist police enquiries, to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220104/7961.