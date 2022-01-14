Dirt bikes impounded, 130 arrests or charges in Auckland street racer crackdown

Police are investigating the group's behaviour, which included the smashing of a police patrol car wing mirror.

Auckland streets might be a little quieter after police arrested or charged more than 130 people as part of a year-long operation targeting dirt bike riders and illegal street racers.

Over the past year, Counties Manukau police have also seized 59 dirt bikes and 39 other vehicles as part of Operation Whakatika.

Many people across the city have become frustrated over the constant noise and “brazen antics” of the riders and street racers, said Counties Manukau district prevention manager Inspector Jared Pirret.

He said while police often couldn’t intervene immediately because of the dangers it posed to road users, they followed up to find and prosecute riders.

“Often when police are notified at the time to these types of reports, we are not in a position to immediately intervene as it creates significant safety risks for those involved as well as other innocent road users,” Pirret said.

“While we may not be able to take immediate action at the time for safety reasons, we want to reassure the community that we do take this offending seriously.”

The operation came in the wake of a rise in illegal dirt bikes on the roads, including an incident early last year when close to a hundred riders were filmed popping wheelies and racing on Auckland’s motorways.

Hundreds of motorbike riders flooded streets around Auckland on Waitangi Day in 2021, where they were seen running red lights and driving illegally.

Meanwhile in Papakura, nearby residents stopped using a suburban park as riders continued to tear it up, in some cases nearly hitting people trying to walk through the park.

But as a result of the 12-month operation, 88 people were arrested or charged in relation to dirt bike activity, while 44 arrests or charges were laid in connection to illegal street racing activity.

The unit also issued 169 infringement notices for dirt bike activity and 579 infringements for illegal street racing.

Nearly 2500 vehicles were stopped and inspected over the course of the year.