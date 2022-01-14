Late-night fights and ruffled feathers: New Year's Eve on Stewart Island

Stewart Island kiwis are commonly found on Ulva Island. And they’re drawing the attention of local police.

Stewart Island police came across a fierce fight over a female in the early hours of New Year's Day, but not all was what it seemed.

The officer saw two of Stewart Island’s kiwis on the road, but the pair fled and could not be identified by law enforcement. He would go on to spot nine kiwis out in the bush overnight.

The island’s sole charge officer, constable Stuart Newton, recounted the incident in the latest edition of New Zealand Police’s Ten One Magazine.

About 2.20am on the first day of the new year, Newton and sergeant Ian Martin, who was working as New Year’s support, encountered the males fighting near Horseshoe Bay Rd.

READ MORE:

* Delightful kiwi surprise on Stewart Island for visitor

* Stewart Island's only murder: The island, the accountant and the death of André Jose

* Why did this kiwi cross the road?



Newton said the two males were local residents, and as the police vehicle pulled up to the scene, the fight was clearly illuminated by the officer's headlights.

Newton stopped the vehicle and found males kiwis now brawling near the middle of the road.

Newton then saw a female appear from behind a flax bush near where the fight was continuing.

“The female was all a tingle from observing the male bravado as they combated each other to win her affections and a hoping of courtship,” he said.

SUPPLIED The sound of the Stewart Island brown kiwi – the female is the first noise, the male the second.

As Martin approached, she fled, however the males’ melee continued, with each of them kicking the other, Newton said.

“At which time the pair became aware of his presence and immediately ceased fighting without a word being said.

“Both fled in opposite directions; one heading onto private property and up through a pathway, and the second running in the opposite direction onto the Butterfields Beach, into the darkness northwards.”

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, Newton joked, and despite the fact those at the scene of the fight were clearly locals, “I do not recognise them personally and am unable to specifically identify them”.

Newton counted nine kiwis while on his New Year’s patrol, including the two male birds and one female involved in the fight.

Feathers may have been ruffled in the roadside rumble, but no other disturbances were reported on the island that night.