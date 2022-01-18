Top Auckland puppy breeders on trial for neglect of dogs living in dirty conditions

A number of dogs and puppies were found living in their own faeces and urine.

A top dog breeder on trial for neglect told an animal inspector the “puppy farm” was a hobby, not a business.

SPCA inspectors, tipped off by a member of the public in 2017, found dogs in cages with their own faeces and puppies living in dirty conditions.

Barbara Glover, 83, and her daughter Janine Wallace, 61, deny six counts of failing to alleviate the pain or distress of an animal, and 30 charges of failing to meet animals physical, health and behavioural needs.

The pair were top German Shepherd breeders at Volkerson Kennels when the SPCA seized more than 30 dogs in mid 2018.

The duo’s judge-alone trial began at Manukau District Court on Tuesday, in front of Judge Karen Grau.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the pair said the women disputed the charges and took all reasonable steps to care for the animals.

Former animal welfare inspector Kevin Plowright said a member of the public called SPCA with concerns about the dogs in July 2017.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Barbara Glover and Janine Wallace deny mistreating animals.

The following day, Plowright and another inspector visited the 500-acre farm in Mangatangi, Waikato.

Plowright found three puppies tethered wearing choke chains – which is against the Animal Welfare Act.

Another two dogs were in a small cage skidding around in their own faeces and urine.

“[There was an] offensive smell of urine and faeces coming from the pen,” Plowright said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Luke Radich is prosecuting on behalf of the SPCA.

Another dog was found tethered to a tree while six-week old puppies were found in a makeshift pen without water.

Inside another shed, inspectors found 10 puppies living, sleeping and defecating in the same area, Plowright said.

The inspector also saw other dogs with no water, tethered using choke chains and small leads.

Plowright and the other inspector spoke to the defendants about their concern for 32 adult dogs and 31 puppies who were living with inadequate shelter and in dirty conditions.

On July 28, 2017, the pair were issued an instruction under the Animal Welfare Act ordering them to clean the dogs and their living areas immediately, to provide adequate shelter and give the dogs exercise.

A week later, inspectors returned and saw a “lack of change” and were issued with another notice under the Animal Welfare Act, five dogs were also willingly surrendered.

Dogs and puppies were still tethered to short leads and trees, were living with no water and a strong smell of urine and faeces remained in a number of sheds and pens.

“It was a disappointing reinspection," Plowright said.

SPCA/SUPPLIED Barbara Glover was a top dog breeder in south Auckland.

Again, Glover and Wallace were told they had too many dogs and inadequate facilities and were issued another improvement notice.

Plowright told the pair they wanted to work to improve the care of the dogs and they willingly surrendered five dogs to the SPCA.

The following week, Plowright returned and again observed similar conditions and only slight change to the cleanliness, prompting another notice to be given.

“It wasn't as horrific as it was before,” Plowright said.

In October of that year, Plowright returned to find minimal change.

A vet inspection the following day found a pregnant dog locked in a crate with clumps of faeces and dirt matted into her coat.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF NZ An SPCA inspector talks about looking out for animals over summer. Video first published on January 12, 2020.

That prompted 15 dogs to be the SPCA.

“Every inspection we found more dogs at locations were hadn't been aware of before,” Plowright said.

Later that month, Wallace was interviewed by Plowright and told the inspector it was not a business, but a hobby.

She told the inspectors she worked all day with the dogs, which included cleaning, feeding, grooming, washing and training them.

“I love the dogs," she could be heard saying on an audio recording of the exchange.

Wallace said her mother began breeding the dogs in the 1950s, and they also took the dogs to shows.

“The aim of the kennels is to improve the breed of the German Shepherd and bring in the world’s best bloodline,” she said.

Wallace said dogs were “very rarely” kept in crates and if they were, it was only overnight.

But when inspectors visited during the daytime, they found a number of dogs in crates.

The trial before Judge Grau continues.