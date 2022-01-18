Tully Robinson appeal after fatal car crash 'selfish' and 'privileged' - victim's mother

Allanah Megan Walker, 17, was killed in a car crash near Arrowtown in August 2020.

A young woman who has lodged a legal appeal after killing a teenager in a car crash is selfish, privileged and unremorseful, the grieving mother of her victim says.

Allanah Walker, 17, was killed instantly and her boyfriend Astin Caldwell seriously injured when Tully Isabel Robinson, 22, smashed into their vehicle near Arrowtown on August 22, 2020.

Robinson admitted she was messaging on her phone, speeding, affected by alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the road at the time.

She was sentenced to four months and two weeks’ home detention and ordered to pay $20,000 to Caldwell and $15,000 to Walker’s family for emotional harm.

Robinson, sister of Olympic skier Alice Robinson, was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and directed to complete a driver improvement course.

Allanah’s mother Sarah Walker said she was “absolutely gobsmacked” when she heard about the appeal, considering she had already received what Walker felt was a light sentence.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Tully Isabel Robinson, centre, enters the Queenstown District Court with her parents before being sentenced for aggravated careless driving causing death and injury.

“I can’t believe she thinks she’s been hard done by. It’s disrespectful to Allanah, and it’s disrespectful to us,” she said.

It showed that Robinson had a sense of privilege and was completely unremorseful, Walker said.

“I don’t think she’s got any comprehension whatsoever of what she’s done and the effect she’s had.

“She seems completely selfish. It’s all about how it’s affecting her.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Sarah Walker clutches a photo of her dead daughter as she prepares to enter the Queenstown District Court with friends.

Defence counsel Kerry Cook said Robinson made the appeal on his advice.

Robinson was not appealing against the conviction, the reparation or any of the driving conditions, he said.

It was a technical and legal appeal related to perceived errors made by the judge regarding post-detention conditions, such as reporting to authorities, he said.

Walker said that by appealing, Robinson was dragging out the pain and heartbreak felt by Allanah’s family and friends who believed the case was concluded on the day of Robinson’s sentencing in December.

“I can’t stop thinking about it anyway, but now it’s constant again.”

Walker had this week received the $15,000 emotional harm payment from Robinson but, after consulting with Allanah’s 17-year-old brother Ethan, had decided to give the money to Women’s Refuge, in her daughter’s name.

“I don’t want their money. That’s how they work. That’s what they’re about.

“This way it could potentially save other people’s lives.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied Allanah Walker had donated to Women’s Refuge as a teenager. Now her mother will give the $15,000 she received as emotional reparation after her daughter’s death to the same cause.

Allanah had given to Women’s Refuge as a teenager.

She had saved her mother’s life as a 9-year-old, speaking to emergency services after her father was electrocuted on a Kaikōura farm and Walker lay unconscious from a shock.

Walker wanted Robinson’s parents to think of her every time their own daughter had a birthday, got married or had children.

“That’s a whole chunk of my life missing now.”

Robinson had sought a discharge without conviction, in the Queenstown District Court, in December, but was convicted of aggravated careless driving causing death and injury.

Robinson’s appeal of the sentence has been set down for a nominal hearing date of February 3, in the Invercargill High Court.

She has not responded to a request for comment.