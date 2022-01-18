'You were the reason I spent my whole childhood walking on eggshells', victim tells abuser

“There are no do-overs here. My childhood is gone, you robbed the best parts of it from me," a woman told Graeme Stephen McLean

Two women say their lives have been irrevocably changed following the childhood abuse they suffered at the hands of a family member.

Graeme Stephen McLean, 66, pleaded guilty to seven charges of indecent assault, unlawful sexual connection, and rape of a female under 12 at Nelson District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Tony Zohrab sentenced McLean to over eight years in prison for his crimes against two female family members, both of whom he raped and indecently assaulted when they were between the ages of four and 12.

Both women had victim impact statements read in court during the sentencing, with one attending in person, and had requested McLean be publicly named.

One of the women said instead of being her protector, McLean was her abuser.

“You were the reason I spent my whole childhood walking on eggshells.”

In photographs from her childhood, the female family member described seeing the change caused by the abuse, going from a “vibrant happy little girl,” to seeing herself become painfully shy and withdrawn from age four.

“It pains me to look at these photos.

“You stole my innocence, and things I can never get back.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER Judge Tony Zohrab sentenced Graeme McLean to eight years and five months imprisonment.

“There are no do-overs here. My childhood is gone, you robbed the best parts of it from me.”

The woman suffered from anxiety, panic attacks, and PTSD. She had developed an obsession with orderliness and cleanliness, which she now understood was a coping mechanism to deal with having agency and control taken from her.

Her sleep cycle had been affected, causing her to only get three to four hours of sleep a night, she said.

Due to this, she developed an autoimmune disorder, and had been forced to leave her job. This had led to a “massive financial impact.”

The woman had never married due to her distrust of men, and had several failed relationships.

McLean not only violated her body, but violated the core of her being, she said. He had shattered their sacred bond and used her as a commodity.

It had taken her immense courage to come forward, as she had been scared of how her family would react.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The women suffered from PTSD, OCD, anxiety, and disordered sleeping following McLean’s abuse.

The woman told McLean that although he had taken much from her, he had not destroyed her. Through counselling, she had come to realise she was not to blame for what happened.

McLean broke down in tears during the woman’s victim impact statement.

Another female relative of McLean said she had suffered a lifetime of nightmares and low esteem following the abuse, which took place from age seven to 11.

McLean had told her as a child that if she had told anyone what had happened, they would not love her any more.

“I suppressed a lot of memories. I’m losing my childhood because the good memories are locked away with the bad memories.”

The woman was “devastated and outraged” that despite her efforts, McLean had managed to abuse another family member.

“You are a disgrace to your faith, family, church, and community, and you deserve to pay.

“I want name suppression removed so everyone knows of your crimes.”

McLean’s lawyer Michael Vesty said McLean had acknowledged he would be expected to show he understood the seriousness of his offending if, in future, he ever wanted to be let out on parole.

McLean had shown genuine remorse, and acknowledged the harm he had caused and the cascading impact it had had on his immediate family.

Judge Zhorab said McLean’s family would be affected for the rest of their lives following the abuse they had experienced as children.

“[They are] living a life sentence of mental and emotional harm, because of your momentary desire for sexual gratification.”

He sentenced McLean to eight years and five months’ imprisonment on the rape charge and sentences of five years and a year on the other charges to be served concurrently with the first sentence.