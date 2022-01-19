Arrests made after multiple armed police swarm central Christchurch property

Multiple armed police and a dog squad were sent to a central Christchurch property where they arrested two wanted people early on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said several officers were called to a property on Bealey Ave between Churchill Rd and Barbadoes St just before 8am.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

She said officers were sent to the property after receiving information two people with warrants for their arrest had been seen there.

READ MORE:

* Multiple armed police seen in standoff outside Christchurch property

* Canterbury tyre fire thought to be accidental

* Plumes of 'jet black' smoke from tyre fire blown across Canterbury town



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Armed police swarm the Bealey Ave property on Wednesday morning.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said at least eight police cars were parked near the property, along with multiple officers – some armed – and police dogs.

Some officers held shields and a battering ram, they said.

The officers arrested two people and had left the scene shortly after 9am, the police spokeswoman said.

Dominic Harris/Stuff Several officers were called to a property on Bealey Ave between Churchill Rd and Barbadoes St just before 8am on Wednesday.

Police were continuing to make inquiries to find a third wanted person, she said.

Bealey Ave had not been closed to traffic.

A spokeswoman from the 298 Youth Health Centre on Bealey Ave said multiple officers were seen outside the front gate of the centre about 8am, before going into a nearby property.

She was not sure why they had been called to the property.