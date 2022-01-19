Arrests made after multiple armed police swarm central Christchurch property
Multiple armed police and a dog squad were sent to a central Christchurch property where they arrested two wanted people early on Wednesday.
A police spokeswoman said several officers were called to a property on Bealey Ave between Churchill Rd and Barbadoes St just before 8am.
She said officers were sent to the property after receiving information two people with warrants for their arrest had been seen there.
A Stuff reporter at the scene said at least eight police cars were parked near the property, along with multiple officers – some armed – and police dogs.
Some officers held shields and a battering ram, they said.
The officers arrested two people and had left the scene shortly after 9am, the police spokeswoman said.
Police were continuing to make inquiries to find a third wanted person, she said.
Bealey Ave had not been closed to traffic.
A spokeswoman from the 298 Youth Health Centre on Bealey Ave said multiple officers were seen outside the front gate of the centre about 8am, before going into a nearby property.
She was not sure why they had been called to the property.