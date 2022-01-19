Prominent sportsman adds $60,000 fraud conviction to $41,000 theft from family

A prominent New Zealand sportsman admitted to fresh charges of $60,000 fraud – on top of the $41,500 theft he was due to be sentenced for.

The man appeared in Masterton District Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining by deception after he conned a friend out of $60,000 last May.

The man was due to be sentenced on the theft of $41,500 he stole from family via internet banking in March last year.

The new guilty plea related to offending in May last year when he convinced a friend that he needed money to take legal action against a New Zealand news organisation for defamation.

READ MORE:

* Man risked life by walking through rail tunnel after train went past his stop

* Should poverty be a crime? Other ideas to combat homelessness

* Mother of six stole zoo donation box 'to pay for car tyre'



The defamation case was made up and the sportsman also pretended to be his own defamation lawyer who was taking the fictitious case.

The summary of facts for the charge was read out in court on Wednesday with the name and contact details of the victim suppressed.

The guilty sportsman has had his interim name suppression extended until the new sentencing hearing set down for March 18 in Masterton.

He was also due to be sentenced on driving charges relating to an incident last August, which has also been pushed out two months.

The previous guilty plea related to nine bank transfers totalling $41,400 from his grandfather's account to his own account between March 30 and April 9, 2021.