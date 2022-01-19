Police to resume aerial cannabis operations a year after national operation was canned

The Air Force Iroquois helicopter pictured at Whatamango Bay in the Marlborough Sounds. (File photo)

Several police districts are planning to resume aerial search operations for cannabis, a year after top brass scrapped the annual eradication operation at a national level.

Stuff revealed last year that top brass at Police National Headquarters, which provides more than $700,000 a year to fund hundreds of hours of flight time for helicopters and planes used as part of the operation, decided to scrap it.

One of the reasons the operation – which ran for more than 20 years and involved officers taking to the skies each year to find illicit back country plantations – was grounded because of a lack of appetite from the leaders of the 12 police districts.

With the increased harm in many communities arising from other drugs, particularly methamphetamine, a “one-size-fits-all” operation to hunt for cannabis growing sites from the air was no longer the best use of resources, a police spokeswoman said at the time.

However, on Wednesday police said a number of districts were including an annual aerial cannabis flying phase as part of their campaigns to target the “illicit operations”.

For operational purposes they would not identify when or which districts were taking part.

The illicit supply of cannabis remained a focus for police, the spokeswoman said.

“Last year, it was decided that a one-size-fits-all annual national aerial cannabis operation didn’t represent the most appropriate deployment of Police resources across districts.

“We wanted to enable districts to use their resources to target whichever drugs were causing the most harm in their area.

Christine Cornege The operation has been said to have saved tens of millions of dollars in social harm over the years. (File photo)

“This recognises that districts are best placed to make these operational decisions, while continuing to work with the National Organised Crime Group to target both outdoor and indoor commercial cannabis growing.”

Police target large-scale commercial growers who supply gangs which then sell cannabis into communities for profit, the spokeswoman said.

“Drugs are known drivers of crime and revenue streams for organised crime groups. Police’s focus is to reduce the impacts of drug use and organised crime in our communities by stopping this supply.”

Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick, who advocated for the legalisation of cannabis, told Stuff it was “hugely disappointing” that police had decided to return to the “wasteful and ineffective operations”.

She said outdoor grows tended to be the realm of medicinal cannabis producers, or “green fairies”.

New Zealand Defence Force Police scan the bush for cannabis plants from a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter. (File photo)

“These helicopter operations have been happening since the 1970s, without a notable dent on cannabis consumption – arguably, even where they’re claiming to be successful, you’re looking at short periods with less supply where some users may turn to harder and far more harmful substances like synthetics.

“Half a million New Zealanders continue to use cannabis, regardless, on an annual basis,” she said.

“With the police flagging consistently through last year that they’re under-resourced and short-staffed, I can’t imagine a less important thing for them to do than flying around in choppers to cut off someone’s medicinal cannabis supply.”

Swarbrick’s position was echoed by the NZ Drug Foundation, whose executive director Sarah Helm condemned the operation as a costly waste of resources and said the money should be spent on initiatives to instead reduce harm.

“Legal medicinal cannabis via a prescription is still highly inaccessible and out of reach for a lot of people, which means hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders are still accessing cannabis for things like pain relief via the black market.

“These expensive helicopter missions look even more absurd when you consider that many of the crops they find would have been destined for use in treating things like chronic pain.”

Helm said it was impossible for police to distinguish from surveillance between recreational or medicinal plants, and that patient advocates were “rightly worried” about the impact such operations could have on their ability to help people who are suffering.

“Absurd situations like this are likely to persist as long as we have a prohibition approach to cannabis.”

Pearl Schomburg, founding member of Auckland Patients Group, which supports medicinal cannabis users across the city, said she was “alarmed and outraged” to learn of the plan to recommence operations.

“As a patient advocate I know this means that the crops they spray will belong mostly to patients and/or green fairies who are desperately growing their one annual crop to manage symptoms of suffering and, in some cases, save lives,” she said.

“When these crops are sprayed or destroyed the repercussions through our community are devastating.”

She said thousands of patients throughout New Zealand used green fairy products or grew and made their own remedies.

“It should never be a crime to use this plant to ease your suffering or step up to help those who cannot help themselves.”

An official decision to ditch the operation, named Operation Piano, was made in November 2020.

However, nothing was announced to frontline staff, the police minister, or the public until Stuff revealed the move in January the following year, despite calls from a senior manager behind closed doors to “front foot” the move.

In 2019/20, $4.5 million of cash was recovered, 73,000 cannabis plants, 30,000 grams of meth, 36 clan labs were found and there were 665 arrests.

More than 300 firearms were also found, while police recovered 100 kilograms of cannabis.