Fiji deaths: Christchurch man found guilty of murdering family of five

Mohammed Raheesh Isoof, 65, is a Fiji citizen but is a permanent resident of New Zealand.

A Christchurch man has been found guilty of murdering a family of five, including two children, during a holiday in Fiji.

Mohammed Raheesh Isoof, 65, was on trial in Fiji for the murders of Nirmal Kumar, 63, his wife Usha Devi, 54, their daughter Nileshni Kala and her two children Sana, 11, and Samara, 8.

The bodies of the family were found on a remote clifftop on August 26, 2019.

Supplied The five people found dead in the Nausori Highlands were Nirmal Kumar, 63, his wife Usha Devi, 54, their daughter Nileshni Kajal, 34, and her daughters Sana, 11, and Samara, 8.

Isoof was also found guilty of attempted murder after Samaira Kumar, who was aged 1 at the time, was found alive next to the dead bodies. She was the niece of Nileshni Kala.

Lautoka High Court Justice Thushara Rajasinghe said the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Isoof committed the murders, by poisoning the family.

TORIKA TOKALAU/STUFF The five bodies, and the baby, were found on this cliff top in the Nausori Highlands.

Postmortem examination results showed the victims died as result of ingesting a toxic substance.

Isoof was the last person to see the victims alive.

Isoof and Nirmal were known to each other – they were neighbours at Legalega settlement in Nadi, western Fiji.

Nirmal used to look after Isoof’s home while he was away in New Zealand.

Isoof, a Fiji citizen who holds permanent residency in New Zealand, lived in Christchurch with his wife and worked as a bus driver.

TORIKA TOKALAU/STUFF Setareki Nalaga discovered the bodies on the morning of August 26, 2019, while he was out checking on his cows.

Setareki Nalaga, a farmer who found the bodies on August 26, 2019, said he had spotted the baby, Samaira, first.

She was sitting next to one of the bodies, with her head laid on their stomach.

“I called out several times. The baby looked up at me, and then looked back down. I've lived here all my life and I knew straight away that this was not normal,” Nalaga said.

The bodies were laid out on a “rug” at the top of a cliff, like they were placed there in a pattern, Nalaga said.

"It all looked very suspicious."

Nalaga said a woman, Kala, was lying at least 20 metres away from the rest of the bodies, with an empty bottle in her hand.

Nalaga said he still couldn't believe the baby had survived as the spot where the bodies were discovered was near a huge drop off a cliff.

“The baby could have wandered off and fallen off the cliffs. And on Sunday night it was very cold here – how the baby survived only God knows.”

He said the bodies looked like they were placed in a pattern, even Kala.

“She was the only one with a bottle next to her. It was a Coke drink bottle, but with no label on it, and it was empty.”

Isoof and his wife Sangita Devi, who he was holidaying with in Fiji, were stopped by Fiji Police a few days after the bodies were discovered.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

Speaking after the verdict, Devi said a "great injustice has been done".

"My husband is not an evil man. I know in my heart he is innocent."

She said his lawyer would file an appeal against the verdict next week. She declined to comment further and requested privacy.