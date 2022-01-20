Blackmailer threatened to post topless photo if woman didn't add him on Facebook

Jayden Haggerty appears for sentencing in the Dunedin District Court on a charge of blackmail.

They met at a gym, exchanged messages and later explicit photos. But after she found out he was married with children, he threatened to post her photos online.

Jayden Paul Haggerty was found guilty of blackmail after a judge-alone trial early last year and appeared for sentencing in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Richard Smith said the 33-year-old’s offending was serious, and preyed on the victim's vulnerability.

Len Andersen QC told the court his client had lost his job as an airport firefighter, and also a subsequent job due to his offending.

Haggerty had learnt from the experience, and wanted to get his life back on track, Andersen said.

“The tragedy is that he has really ruined the life of the blackmail victim,” Judge Kevin Phillips said.

“The impact overall to her was devastating.”

The victim of the blackmail, who was not present at the sentencing, told a previous hearing that she had met Haggerty at a gym last year, and they became good friends.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Haggerty was sentenced by the Dunedin District Court to one year of intensive supervision and four months’ community detention.

They began to message each other frequently, including video calling at least once a week.

The pair later shared explicit photos, including a topless photo of the woman, but the relationship ended when she found out Haggerty was married with three young children.

He claimed he was divorced, but his mother-in-law told the woman that was not the case.

Haggerty later threatened to post the woman's explicit photos online unless she friended him on Facebook.

“I never thought they would be used against me. He became unrecognisable to me,” she said.

The Dunedin woman said she felt unsafe, withdrawn, struggled to sleep and eat, and self-harmed.

“I felt the whole world was watching me, even though they weren’t.”

Haggerty told a court report writer he had acted in a “silly way” and lost the relationship due to the “bucketful of lies” he had told.

He was also sentenced on Thursday for two charges he had earlier pleaded guilty to: assault on a person in a family relationship, and sharing indecent material with a minor.

Haggerty had posed as a younger man to message a person under the age of 16. The messaging became more explicit until the teen put a stop to it.

Haggerty said he accepted the messaging was wrong, and that it would have been disturbing for the victim.

Judge Phillips sentenced Haggerty to intensive supervision for 12 months, with conditions including digital monitoring, and four months’ community detention.

He was also ordered to pay $1200 to the blackmail victim.