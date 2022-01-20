Judge tells unvaccinated defendant he refuses to accept 'nutcase views'

District Court Judge David Ruth told a defendant in the Christchurch District Court he had no sympathy for someone who refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19. (File photo)

An unvaccinated man convicted of careless driving drew the ire of a district court judge who said he refused to accept “those nutcase views”.

The defendant, who Stuff has chosen not to name, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday afternoon to be sentenced on charges of careless driving and driving with excess breath alcohol.

Defence lawyer Michaela Brus submitted that it was the defendant’s first conviction and that a disqualification from driving and reparation order would be a sufficient sentence.

When discussing the amount of reparation to be made, Brus told Judge David Ruth that the defendant could not afford to pay more than $30 per week since he had been left unemployed due to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury teenager sentenced in relation to crash which injured friend

* Blenheim man jailed for driving offences

* Reckless cyclist not banned from driving



In response, Judge Ruth said he had no sympathy for someone who refused to be vaccinated.

“He is a danger to everyone around him. Those nutcase views won’t be accepted in this court. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Judge Ruth fined the man $400 plus $130 court costs. He ordered him to pay reparation of $2000 to be paid in weekly instalments of $30.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for six months.